Covid-19 second wave: Here’s a list of states that have imposed full lockdown

Amid India's second wave, lockdowns have been imposed in most states. (File)

In the absence of a nationwide lockdown and with Covid-19 cases on a steady rise, a number of states in India have imposed complete lockdowns to reduce the spread of the coronavirus virus amid a deadly second wave.

Even the states that have not opted for statewide lockdowns have induced lockdown-like strict curbs on the movement of people. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal are such states as they have strict covid-19 curbs in place with additional measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfews in some of them.

India continues to reel under an unrelenting Covid wave, with 4,172 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began in the country. The country’s total infections are now at over 2.18 crore.

Here’s a list of the states to impose lockdown or covid restrictions

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed a complete statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. This comes a day after the state recorded its highest single day spike of over 26,000 new cases on Friday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to “unavoidable reasons” and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

Karnataka

To break the chain of Covid transmission in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced a full lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24.

“There will be no movement of people allowed in this period. There will be a window of four hours between 6 am and 10 am for people to buy essential items. There will be no industrial activity but in-situ construction is allowed,” Yediyurappa said.

On May 4, the government had imposed a ‘close down’ across the state till May 12, despite which the number of Covid cases and fatalities continued to rise. The state has been recording over 45,000 daily cases in the last week.

Kerala

A day after Kerala reported a record 41,953 infections, the state government on Thursday announced a full lockdown in the state from May 8 to 16. The lockdown has come into force from 6 am today.

The state’s earlier restrictions — preventing unnecessary travel and reducing attendance in offices– had failed to reduce its caseload. Kerala’s active cases with over 3.75 lakh are the third highest in the country. The state also recorded a positivity rate of 26.64 per cent on Friday.

Given the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, to allot 1,000 MT of imported liquid medical oxygen, apart from demanding tankers, PSA plants, oxygen concentrators and ventilators to the state.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government announced a strict lockdown between May 10 and 24, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a decision on enforcing a lockdown in the state will be taken in another two or three days.

Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities on Friday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 7,20,799 and the death toll to 5,346.

Bihar

The Bihar government on May 4 imposed a statewide lockdown till May 15 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The announcement, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, came within hours of the Patna High Court ordered the government to declare a lockdown, warning that otherwise the court may step in.

Bihar reported over 3,000 new deaths and over 13, 00 0 new cases in the last 24 hours. The continuous rise in cases has also caused the recovery rate to plummet from over 98 per cent to just 79.16 per cent.

Delhi

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 10. Citing the stubbornly high positivity rate in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown three times.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs have been extended till May 15.

After reporting a massive uptick in new cases at the beginning of Covid’s second wave, the state has now been reporting a decline with new cases further dropping by over 8,000 on Friday. The total cases stand at over 49.96 lakh with over 74,000 fatalities.

Punjab

Punjab has imposed extensive covid-19 curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ruled out a complete lockdown in the state, noting that the restrictions currently in place were more stringent than lockdown conditions in many other states.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 restrictions across the state till 7 am on May 10. This comes weeks after it obtained from the Supreme Court a stay on an Allahabad High Court order to impose a weeklong lockdown in five districts.

Madhya Pradesh

Extending the Covid-19 curfew in the state until May 15, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called upon the people to follow the public curfew and break the spread of the virus.

Chouhan also announced free treatment for the poor and the needy for Covid-19 through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Haryana

Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. The lockdown will remain in force in the state till 5 am on May 10.Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

Odisha

Amid rising cases, a 14-day lockdown has been imposed in the entire state from May 5 till May 19.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand is under Covid-19 lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has allowed district collectors to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 5, till May 15.

Gujarat

In the absence of a state-wide lockdown, Gujarat has imposed a night curfew in 29 cities, besides other restrictions on movement and gathering at public places.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that there will be state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23. The announcement comes on the day the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state exceeded 30,000 for the first time and recorded 4195 new cases, its highest single day increase in active Covid-19 positive cases.

Telangana

Telangana has imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am on May 1, later extended till 5 am on May 15.

Telangana reported 5,559 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 4.87 lakh, while the toll stood at 2,666 with 41 more casualties.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh had announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

The state government on Friday also curtailed working hours with all employees working in the government department will now work from 8 AM to 11.30 AM as the curfew begins at noon. The curfew would be in force till at least May 18 as per the government’s preliminary order.

The state’s cumulative coronavirus tally shot up to over 12.45 lakh as 17,188 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on April 30 imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings. All shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools to close until further notice.It was also announced that markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The state recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,216 covid-19 cases on Friday along with fatalities breaching the 12000-mark.

Assam

Assam advanced its night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from May 5. The state also imposed a night curfew from April 27 till May 7. The restrictions would be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

Puducherry

Puducherry has extended lockdown till May 10.

Nagaland

Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter coronavirus restrictions from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram

Mizoram is under an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters towns from May 3.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts till May 6. Night curfew will continue in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

Uttarakhand

State has reimposed several restrictions and night curfew.

Himachal Pradesh

Night curfew in four districts out of 12 and weekend shutdown.