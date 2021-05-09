Covid-19 second wave: Curfew extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 17

In the fourth such extension so far in the past few days, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the partial lockdown, or called as “closure” by state officials, till 7 am on May 17. The restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning.

On April 29, the state government had announced that the weekend curfew, implemented since April 20, will now cover Mondays too. On May 3, the restrictions were extended till May 6 before they were extended till May 10.

The order had come weeks after the government obtained from the Supreme Court a stay on an Allahabad High Court order to impose a weeklong lockdown in five districts.

All essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue in the state during the curfew.

Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order. Though the government has said those searching for medicines and oxygen will not be stopped, it has already introduced an e-pass system.

As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state