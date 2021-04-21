Bihar frontline staff crunch as 700 health workers, cops infected

Amid complaints of oxygen shortage, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, “We have received a fresh stock of oxygen cylinders to replenish the stock of hospitals.”

with bihar’s health infrastructure reeling under a rising number of Covid cases, its capacity to treat patients has been further hit as about 500 doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other staff have been infected by the coronavirus over the last two weeks. Besides, over 200 policemen have also tested positive in the state.

Director of AIIMS, Patna, Dr PK Singh on Monday informed the High Court that 248 staffers of the hospital are infected with the virus. The court ordered that a two-member team, including the AIIMS director, be formed and asked it to submit a report on the working conditions and health status of doctors and other staffers.

Dr Vinay Kumar, president of Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS, said, “At least 120 doctors from our hospital have been infected… We had already raised the concern and demanded for rotational quarantine of doctors but nothing has been done.”

AIIMS, Patna, increased its number of Covid beds from 130 to 210 till last week.

Nearly 70 staffers are also infected at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the only dedicated Covid hospital in the state capital. However, the hospital has increased its bed capacity from 160 to 500 beds.

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), another premier hospital treating Covid patients, also has about 130 staffers suffering from Covid.

Bihar has nearly 50,000 active Covid cases and recorded about 150 deaths over the last 15 days. The state has been testing over 1 lakh samples daily.

Former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said he had also spoken to Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya to replenish the stock of Remdesivir at Bihar’s hospitals.