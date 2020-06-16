scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

COVID-19 recovery rate high in TN, says Palaniswami

While 20,678 are the active cases, 479 patients, several of them with co-morbidities died which puts the recovery rate at 54.49 per cent.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: June 16, 2020 2:46:16 pm
Tamil Nadu fishermen, fishermen detained in Iran, PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM, Edappadi Palaniswami, Palaniswami writes to Modi, Indian Express “The deaths due to COVID-19 is very low,” Palaniswami said. (File)

The COVID-19 recovery rate was high while fatalities were low in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K
Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

In view of a slew of anti-COVID-19 initiatives being taken by the government, the recovery rate was high, he said adding adequate relief was also being provided to the poor people.

“The deaths due to COVID-19 is very low,” he added. According to the health department data, as on June 15, state’s total COVID-19 positive cases are 46,504 and 25,344 people recovered.

While 20,678 are the active cases, 479 patients, several of them with co-morbidities died which puts the recovery rate at 54.49 per cent.

As per Centre’s COVID-19 data, Rajasthan, with 12,981 total cases and 9,785 recoveries has a recovery rate of 75 per cent.

 

