Vande Bharat Mission phase 3: Here are the statewise quarantine rules for international passengers

Vande Bharat Mission phase 3: The third phase of Vande Bharat Mission, India’s mammoth repatriation exercise, has begun amid confusion over different quarantine rules for the incoming international passengers in various states. While the passengers remained perplexed regarding booking of connecting flights and quarantine rules, the Consulate General of India, New York, shared some FAQs related to passenger queries.

People intending to book flights to India from June 11 onwards must register themselves with the Consulate. For passengers who could not get a direct flight to their destination states, they can take the flight to Delhi. However, passengers will have to undergo quarantine as per policy at Delhi before they are allowed to proceed to their home states. Under no circumstances, international passengers will be allowed to mix with domestic passengers before completing mandatory quarantine.

Also, passengers cannot take connecting flight to their own states on arrival. They can only proceed after completing the mandatory quarantine period at the airport of arrival. They, however, can board a connecting flight on arrival if it is a feeder flight.

The passengers will have to provide an undertaking at the time of booking and also at the airport prior to boarding. The undertaking and the quarantine regulations can be accessed at http://www.airindia.in. Check the list of flights under Vande Bharat Mission here

Besides, passengers will also have to take into account the different rules related to quarantine and entry passes into various states.

Here are the guidelines different states have issued for international passengers:

Delhi

International passengers will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing and seven days of institutional quarantine. While the government’s quarantine facility is free of cost, quarantine facilities at designated hotels are paid. Following this, asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go for 7 day home quarantine with an advice for self-monitoring. Passengers also need to download Aarogya Setu app on arrival.

Andhra Pradesh

Passengers need to enrol on spandana.ap.gov.in before buying the ticket. Symptomatic persons will go to institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on arrival. They will be tested again after 7 days and if found negative, they will be released for home quarantine of another 7 days.

Karnataka

Those travelling to the state will have to register at Karnataka government’s Seva Sindhu portal at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. The passengers need to fill the ‘Covid-19: Travel to Karnataka from other country’ form where they will be asked if they were quarantined by authorities in the recent past and the duration. This may come to aid for people taking connecting flights to the state.

Tamil Nadu

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu need register on the state website and apply for TN e-pass. Passengers can opt for home quarantine of 14 days if they have enough facilities. If not, they will have to opt for paid quarantine facility provided by the state.

Maharashtra

– All passengers need to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

– Mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Kerala

Expat returnees can now stay under observation at their homes for 14 days as the state has revised mandatory institutional quarantine rules. The earlier central guidelines dated May 24 had said all expatriates returning to India should undergo 14-day quarantine — “seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost” followed by seven days of home quarantine.

After obtaining the flight tickets, passengers shall register their details in covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. Arrival passengers need to carry e-pass after registering their details. Some key abbreviations related to passes:

CCJ – No counters, e-pass mandate from the origin.

TRV – if passengers don’t have an e-pass – institutional quarantine till you get the pass. Passengers will not be sent back.

COK – Need to fill the form at the origin. In case of a miss, passengers can fill a manual form on arrival. However, the health officer will not entertain large numbers.

On arrival, passengers need to show their e-pass to the health department at the airport and undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Passenger should also fill a self-declaration form provided by Kerala government at origin station.

Uttar Pradesh

– International passengers will have to undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine where they will be tested for Covid-19 and will be allowed to go for home quarantine if they test negative.

– Passengers need to register at state website reg.upcovid.in or call 1800-180-5145 before they exit the arrival hall.

– Passengers coming for short duration (< 7days) and travelling to some other destination will have to submit their travelling details and will be exempted from quarantine measures.

Punjab

– International passengers will have to undergo 7 days of mandatory institutional quarantine where they will be tested for Covid-19 and will be allowed to go for home quarantine if they test negative.

– Before boarding, passengers need to register on COVA Punjab app.

Jammu and Kashmir

– Mandatory Covid testing and 14-day institutional quarantine on arrival. Passengers will be released for home quarantine if they test negative.

Odisha and Rajasthan

– Mandatory 14-day home quarantine

West Bengal

– People entering West Bengal must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

– All passengers shall undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the plane.

– 14-day home quarantine; register with Sandhane app

Gujarat

– Passengers need to register at http://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in before landing in Surat.

– 14-day home quarantine

Goa

Mandatory testing for international passengers. They will have to stay in institutional quarantine till the test results are out.

