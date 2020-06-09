Planning a trip home? check Covid-19 quarantine rules before booking tickets

While Kerala has given relief to returning expats from mandatory institutional quarantine, Delhi has shortened the mandatory home quarantine period by 7 days. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) While Kerala has given relief to returning expats from mandatory institutional quarantine, Delhi has shortened the mandatory home quarantine period by 7 days. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

It has been more than two weeks since domestic flight operations began and over a week since most of the long-distance train services resumed, but some states continue to revise quarantine guidelines as arrivals increase from hotspot areas.

While Kerala has given relief to returning expats from mandatory institutional quarantine, Delhi has shortened the mandatory home quarantine period by 7 days.

Here are the latest rules and regulations set by states:

Delhi

All air, rail and bus passengers arriving in Delhi will now have to stay in home quarantine for a week. This includes those who are asymptomatic. All international passengers will have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine followed by 7 days of home quarantine.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has modified its quarantine norms for people entering the state from states with high prevalence of Covid-19 from June 1. It has made it mandatory only for returnees from Maharashtra to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine.

The department of health and family welfare has said that all persons returning from states other than Maharashtra must be home quarantined for 14 days.

The government had on May 21 prescribed mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for people returning from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Passengers need to have Seva-Sindhu portal pass.

Tamil Nadu

For passengers visiting from hotspots Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi:

– All those who test positive will be sent to hospital for management as per protocol

– Those who test negative will be sent for home quarantine or paid institutional quarantine for 14 days.

However, if any of the passengers cannot self-isolate at home, then they have to check into an institutional quarantine for 7 days followed by self-monitoring of health for 7 more days at home.

Bihar

According to the order by Disaster Management Department, Government of Bihar, migrant labourers coming to Bihar from Surat, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra; Delhi; Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata, West Bengal; Gurugram in Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka will be kept in quarantine camps.

The order stated that District Magistrates may add to the current list of cities depending on the situation. Migrant labourers returning to Bihar from the above-mentioned cities will be lodged in regional quarantine facilities for 14 days, it stated, adding that asymptomatic migrant labourers will be allowed to go home after the 14-day quarantine and will be required to observe home quarantine for 7 days.

People returning from other places will be required to follow home quarantine if they don’t show symptoms of Covid-19.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

All asymptomatic passengers coming via flights will be allowed to travel to their residences/destinations by local/private transport. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated at the designated Covid Care Centre.

Andhra Pradesh

– Domestic passengers need to enroll on the Spandana website and obtain clearance before buying tickets

– All passengers will be screened on arrival. If symptomatic, they will be sent to an institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on arrival. They will only be released to home quarantine (for 7 days) if they test negative after seven days from the previous test.

– Persons coming from Covid hotspots will be put in institutional quarantine for 7 days and shall be released for home quarantine for additional 7 days if tested negative.

– Those coming from non-hotspot areas will be sent for 14-day home quarantine.

Assam

– Mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

– Exemptions: Pregnant women, elderly persons above 75 years, persons attending funeral of immediate relation, children below 10 years, specially abled, immediate relative of hospitalized patients, people with co-morbidities.

– 7 days home quarantine post completion of institutional quarantine.

Goa

– Those found symptomatic on arrival will undergo mandatory Covid test and be sent to quarantine.

– Those who are asymptomatic will have three options:

1. Produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of arrival.

2. If they don’t have a certificate then all passengers must take the test at the airport by paying Rs 2000

3. Stay under home quarantine for 14 days

Haryana

– 14 days home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers

– All passengers need to download Aarogya Setu app.

– All foreign passengers will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine — 7 day in paid institutional quarantine followed by 7 days isolation at home.

Himachal Pradesh

– Institutional Quarantine: 14 days , if coming from RED zone.

– Home Quarantine: 14 days , if passenger carrying negative Covid-19 test report from lab authorised by ICMR.

Jammu and Kashmir

– All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app.

– Mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival followed by institutional quarantine for 14-days. The passenger can be released earlier if they test negative. However, they will still have to undegro mandatory home quarantine.

– Those exempted from mandatory quarantine includes defence personnel. People having state domicile will undergo mandatory testing and will then be sent for home quarantine if results are negative.

Kerala

Expat returnees can now stay under observation at their homes for 14 days as the state has revised mandatory institutional quarantine rules.

The earlier central guidelines dated May 24 had said all expatriates returning to India should undergo 14-day quarantine — “seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost” followed by seven days of home quarantine.

For domestic passengers, those who are asymptomatic on arrival in the state will undergo 14-day mandatory home quarantine. Those who show Covid-19 symptoms on arrival will be sent to Covid Care Center or Covid hospital.

Manipur

– All passengers will undergo full thermal scan on arrival. Those who are asymptomatic will be stamped for home quarantine.

– Any symptomatic passenger or suspected passenger will be separated immediately and sent to Isolation Ward/ Covid-19 Treatment Ward by a medical team, as per the protocol.

– All passengers coming from flights need to install QuarMon App (currently only available for android). After installing, the person follow the guidelines mentioned on the app. Also, the person also has to upload a selfie (without face mask) every two hours (8 am to 6 pm) till the quarantine period is over.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan

– Mandatory thermal screening on arrival.

– Those who are symptomatic will be left taken to Covid Care Centre or hospitals.

– Asymptomatic people will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine.

West Bengal

– Mandatory health screening on arrival.

– Asymptomatic people will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

– Passengers need to fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App.

