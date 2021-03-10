Covid-19: Punjab reports highest single day toll this month—20 deaths

The highest Covid toll in Punjab was reported on September 2 last year when 106 persons died in a day (Express photo)

Punjab recorded 1,036 fresh Covid cases and 20 more deaths, Tuesday.

As per the state bulletin, in the highest single-day toll this month, 20 people died due to COVID in Punjab in past 24 hours. Six died in Jalandhar, five each in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, three in Ludhiana and one in SAS Nagar (Mohali), in past 24 hours.

Earlier, 17 deaths were reported on March 7 and on March 1, there were 18 deaths. The highest Covid toll in Punjab was reported on September 2 last year when 106 persons died in a day.

Centre team reaches Punjab

Meanwhile, a high-level team sent by the union ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW) reached Punjab Tuesday. The three-member team led by Dr SK Singh, director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, started the tour with visit to districts Kapurthala and Amritsar.

Hussan Lal, principal secretary, health, Punjab, said that on Wednesday the team will be visiting another hotspot district Nawanshahr before a concluding meeting that will be held in Chandigarh to discuss the reasons for the second Covid wave that has emerged in Punjab.

With 20 fresh deaths as per Tuesday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 5,961. With 1,036 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 1,90,647. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SBS Nagar (145), Hoshiarpur (145) and Ludhiana (125).

While 25 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 157 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in district SBS Nagar (1,145).



Vaccination for 60+ and 45-59 with comorbidities: Day 8

As many as 11,691 beneficiaries (60+ and 45-59 years with comorbidities) were vaccinated in Punjab Tuesday. With this, a total of 55,290 beneficiaries from this category have been vaccinated in five days since phase-2 vaccinated started on March 1.

A total of 1.90 lakh beneficiaries (healthcare + frontline workers) with first dose and 55,884 with dose 2, have been vaccinated in Punjab in phase 1, till Tuesday.



In total for phase 1 and 2, Punjab has administered 3.01 lakh doses of Covid vaccine till Tuesday.