PM Modi announces relief fund to fight COVID-19, urges people to contribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the setting up of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and urged people to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” Modi tweeted

In another tweet, PM Modi appealed to the citizens, “Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead.”

“The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens…Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,” he said

According to a release from the Press Information Bureau, the PMO has been receiving “spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government” in this emergency.

“Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister,” it said.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda held a video conference with presidents of BJP units in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka about joining the fight against coronavirus. He also reviewed the progress of the party’s campaign to deliver food to 5 crore poor people.

Donate Rs 1 crore each: Speaker to MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday urged all lower house MPs to allocate at least Rs 1 crore each from their local area development funds to authorities in their constituencies to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19, and, “as public representatives, it is our duty to stand with the people,” Birla said in a letter to Lok Sabha members.

