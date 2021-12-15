Omicron Coronavirus India Live: Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 8,00,000, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 2,00,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking. (File/AP)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start Covid-19 lockdowns and restart international travel.

The move comes despite the World Health Organisation warned that Covid-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide “significant protection”. The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as “mild”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros told an online briefing.

Meanwhile, the US marked a grim milestone as the death toll from Covid-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday. About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just over 60% of the population. That is well short of what scientists say is needed to keep the virus in check.