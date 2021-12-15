scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Omicron Coronavirus India Live: Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

🔴 Covid-19 Active Cases India Dec 15 updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration: The US marked a grim milestone as the death toll from Covid-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday.

Updated: December 15, 2021 8:45:40 am
The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 8,00,000, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 2,00,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking. (File/AP)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start Covid-19 lockdowns and restart international travel.

The move comes despite the World Health Organisation warned that Covid-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide “significant protection”. The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as “mild”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros told an online briefing.

Meanwhile, the US marked a grim milestone as the death toll from Covid-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday. About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just over 60% of the population. That is well short of what scientists say is needed to keep the virus in check.

Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: US COVID death toll hits 800,000; Italy requires quarantines for unvaccinated EU visitors. Follow live updates here.

08:45 (IST)15 Dec 2021
Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat Covid-19 appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalisations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial Covid-19 symptoms.

Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself. (AP)

08:45 (IST)15 Dec 2021
South Korea considers tightening Covid-19 rules as new cases climb to daily record

South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated continue to spike, with the number of patients in serious condition also reaching a fresh high at 964.

Daily tallies of infections shot past 7,000 for the first time last week, just days after passing the 5,000 mark, putting ever greater strains on the country's medical capacity. Total infections in the pandemic so far have risen to 536,495, including 128 cases of the Omicron variant, with 4,456 deaths, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Reuters)

08:44 (IST)15 Dec 2021
Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

Cambodia has detected the country's first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said.

The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.The woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant, had been admitted to hospital for treatment, it said. (Reuters)

Covid shot for kids above 3 years will be ready in 6 months: Adar Poonawalla

With the opening of schools across the country underscoring the need for the Covid vaccination drive to cover children, Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said Tuesday that SII is planning to launch a vaccine for those below the age of 18 “all the way down to the age of three” within the next six months.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cvic6EUBQ-w]

Speaking at the 27th CII Partnership Summit 2021 during a virtual conference, Poonawalla said the vaccine, Covovax, is under trial.

“We are going to be launching a vaccine in six months for children all the way down to the age of three… At the moment, Covishield is not recommended or approved in people below the age of 18 so that’s why Covovax is under trials and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of 3,” he said.

