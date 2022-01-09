India’s Omicron tally rises to 3,623 with 616 cases in last 24 hours

With a single-day jump of 616 cases, India’s Omicron tally rose to 3,623 on Sunday, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, where 1,009 cases of the new variant have been registered, continues to be the biggest contributor.

With 513 cases of the new variant, Delhi has the second-highest number of Omicron cases in the country. Meanwhile, Karnataka has recorded 441 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 373, Kerala with 333, Gujarat with 204 and Tamil Nadu with 185.

The number of people who have recovered has also risen to 1,409, the Union Health Ministry said.

The country reported 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Sunday. With 40,863 recoveries, the active cases in the country reached 5,90,611. As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, several states have imposed restrictions on movement during the weekend. States like Delhi and Karnataka are observing a weekend curfew, while Tamil Nadu has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. On Saturday, Maharashtra imposed a night curfew in the state.