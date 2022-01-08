India records 64 new Omicron cases, total count goes past 3,000-mark

With a single-day jump of 64 Omicron cases, India, to date, has seen 3,007 people getting infected by the new variant of the novel coronavirus. Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,203 people have recovered or migrated.

Meanwhile, India’s single-day Covid-19 cases exceeded the 1.40 lakh-mark on Saturday after yet another massive surge of 1,41, 986 infections were reported. This was the second straight day that the country saw more than 1 lakh Covid-19 cases logged in 24 hours, according to the morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Saturday’s figures are 21% higher than the day before, thus taking the overall Covid-19 tally of India to 3,53,68,372.

The active caseload also saw a massive jump after as many as 100,806 infections were added to the tally in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed. With this, the country’s active case count has reached as high as 472,169, which is 1.34% of the total number of cases. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka account for the most number of active cases in the country.

However, new deaths due to Covid-19 continue to see a decline after 285 patients succumbed to the disease, down from Friday’s 302. On Thursday, the country logged as many as 534 fatalities due to the virus.