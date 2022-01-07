India’s Omicron tally rises to 3,007; Maharashtra reports most cases

India’s overall tally of Omicron cases rose to 3,007 on Friday, with Maharashtra contributing the highest number of new cases. Of the total number of Omicron cases, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While Maharashtra reported 876 Omicron cases, the second highest number of cases were contributed by Delhi, where 465 people have contracted the new variant of Covid-19. Karnataka recorded 333 cases, while Rajasthan reported 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

Covid LIVE | New cases cross 1 lakh mark

The country saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The last time the country reported over a lakh new cases in a day was on June 7 last year.

Meanwhile, with 302 patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll climbed to 4,83,178.

Delhi reported 15,097 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with a positivity rate of over 15 per cent. No fresh cases of the Omicron variant were recorded in the National Capital.

Maharashtra registered 36,265 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, with Mumbai recording a sharp 31.7% spike in daily cases within 24 hours.