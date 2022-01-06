India sees single-day spike of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 2,630

On the day the Centre flagged an “exponential rise” in the Covid-19 cases in the country, driven by the Omicron variant, India logged a single-day spike of 90,928 infections.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally in the country on Thursday reached 2,630, with Maharashtra (797) topping the count, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236) and Kerala (234).

Of the total Omicron cases, 995 have recovered. As many as 330 recoveries were logged in Maharashtra, followed by Rajasthan (155) and Gujarat (112).

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 325 fatalities due to Covid-19. With a daily positivity rate of 6.43 per cent, the active caseload in the country stood at 2,85,401.

According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra (91,204) has the most number of active cases in the country, followed by West Bengal (33,042), Kerala (23,607) and Delhi (23,307). In a press briefing Wednesday, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal had said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat are emerging as the states of concern.

Major cities across the country have been witnessing a significant rise in their cases. Mumbai recorded over 15,000 cases — the highest single-day surge witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Covid-19 cases doubled in Delhi, with 10,665 new cases on Wednesday. Pune, too, recorded a six-fold jump in the last one week, from 477 on December 30 to 2,813 on Wednesday. Bengaluru accounted for 3,605 Covid-19 cases of the 4,246 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka.