Wednesday, January 05, 2022
India’s Omicron tally at 2,135; active Covid-19 cases cross 2 lakh

India recorded a single-day spike of 58,097 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am, Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 11:21:11 am
Kids await Covid vaccination at a jumbo centre at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai's Sion on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India’s Omicron tally on Wednesday stood at 2,135, of which 828 have recovered. Meanwhile, the active caseload of coronavirus infections crossed the 2-lakh mark.

Maharashtra continued to top the Omicron count in the country with 653 cases, of which 259 have been discharged. This was followed by Delhi (464), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (154) and Tamil Nadu (121).

However, of the total cases of the new variant recorded in these states, Tamil Nadu saw 108 recoveries, followed by Gujarat (96) and Rajasthan (88).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Latest Coronavirus Updates

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day spike of 58,097 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am, Wednesday. The country also saw 534 fatalities and 15,389 recoveries. With this, the active caseload reached 2,14,004.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.60 per cent.

Mumbai witnessed the highest spike in cases among the major cities in the country, recording 10,860 new infections. While Delhi recorded 5,481 cases, Bengaluru saw 2,053 fresh infections. Kolkata and Chennai reported 4,759 and 1,489 cases, respectively.

Live Blog

