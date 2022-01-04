India’s Omicron tally reaches 1,892; Covid-19 cases see a single-day spike of 37,379

India’s tally for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, on Tuesday reached 1,892, according to the Union Ministry of Health. The highest number of cases were reported in Maharashtra (568), followed by Delhi, which logged 382 cases of the new variant. Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152) and Tamil Nadu (121) also reported over a hundred cases of Omicron.

Overall, of the total Omicron cases, 766 have either recovered or been discharged. In Tamil Nadu, 100 of the total Omicron cases have either recovered or been discharged. This was followed by Maharashtra, which has logged 259 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, India’s active caseload on Tuesday increased to 1,71,830, with a single-day rise of 37,379 Covid-19 infections. The country recorded 124 fatalities pushing the death toll to 4,82,017.

Major cities across the country have been recording a steady rise in their cases. Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new infections, shooting up from 500 cases in just six days. In Mumbai, 8,082 cases were recorded, however, 90 per cent of the cases in the city are asymptomatic. Bengaluru and Kolkata recorded 1,041 and 2,801 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, Pune reported a small dip in new Covid-19 cases, recording 727 cases compared to 850 cases on the previous day, according to the data released by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s active cases account for 0.49 per cent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 3.24 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.05 per cent.

With the vaccination drive beginning for 15 to 18-year-olds on Monday, more than 41 lakh beneficiaries in the age group were inoculated with the first dose.