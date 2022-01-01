India logs over 22,000 new Covid cases, highest daily spike since Oct 6; Omicron tally crosses 1,400

India logged 22,775 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, making it the highest single-day rise since October 6.

The number of active cases has now risen to 1,04,781, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated till 8 am on Saturday. The country also recorded 406 more deaths due to Covid-19.

The 406 new fatalities include 353 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and eight from Maharashtra. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,81,080 with 406 new fatalities, the data stated.

The Centre also said that 161 new Omicron cases have been detected in India, taking the country’s tally up to 1,431. Of the 1,431 patients, 374 have either recuperated or migrated.

The last time the country had more than 1 lakh active cases was on November 30.

The active cases now comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,75,312, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 145 crore.

Of the 4,81,486 Covid deaths reported so far in the country, 1,41,526 are from Maharashtra, 47,794 from Kerala, 38,335 from Karnataka, 36,776 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,764 from West Bengal.

The health ministry added that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday opened the registration on the CoWin portal for Covid-19 vaccines for children between the age of 15 to 18. “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI inputs)