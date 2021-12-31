Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike in Omicron cases

With 16,764 fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded on Thursday, India’s active caseload has risen to 91,361. The country witnessed its sharpest single-day spike in new cases of the Omicron variant, with 309 such cases being added to the overall caseload.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant in the country, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the health ministry’s data updated at 8 am. A breakdown of the country’s Omicron tally shows that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases (450), followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

India also recorded 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease. The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 3,48,38,804.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. It has remained below two per cent for 88 days now. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has remained below one per cent for 47 days now, according to the ministry.

Many state governments have imposed restrictions on the New Year celebrations to contain the spread of the infection. From curfews to restrictions on movements, state governments have become cautious with New Year’s Eve celebrations around the corner.

