Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: India logs 37,379 fresh Covid cases; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

Covid-19 India Live News: India recorded 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday. With 11,007 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 1,71,830.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally has touched 1,892, with the highest number of cases in Maharashtra (568). Delhi has reported 382 cases of the new variant, followed by Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he had tested positive for the disease. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he tweeted. Over the past few weeks, the AAP convenor has been on a whirlwind election campaign and has visited Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The drive to vaccinate children began on Monday, with more than 41 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years receiving their first doses.

Cities across the country have been witnessing a steady rise in Covid cases. Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new infections, shooting up from 500 cases in just six days. In Mumbai, 8,082 cases were recorded, however, 90 per cent of the cases in the city are asymptomatic.