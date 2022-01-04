scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: India logs 37,379 fresh Covid cases; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 4 Updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Children Dose Today News: The Omicron tally on Tuesday reached 1,892, with the highest number of cases in Maharashtra at 568.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: January 4, 2022 9:54:20 am
15 to 18 year-old beneficiaries at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo Center get Covid vaccination. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Covid-19 India Live News: India recorded 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday. With 11,007 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 1,71,830.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally has touched 1,892, with the highest number of cases in Maharashtra (568). Delhi has reported 382 cases of the new variant, followed by Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he had tested positive for the disease. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he tweeted. Over the past few weeks, the AAP convenor has been on a whirlwind election campaign and has visited Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The drive to vaccinate children began on Monday, with more than 41 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years receiving their first doses.

Cities across the country have been witnessing a steady rise in Covid cases. Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new infections, shooting up from 500 cases in just six days. In Mumbai, 8,082 cases were recorded, however, 90 per cent of the cases in the city are asymptomatic.

Live Blog

Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: 37,379 new coronavirus cases today; Omicron tally increases to 1,892; 41 lakh children get Covid-19 vaccines; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive. Follow latest news and updates:

09:54 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Maharashtra: 68 new cases take Omicron tally to 578; health dept plans to procure 1 lakh S-gene test kits

With the number of Omicron cases rising in Maharashtra, state health department is planning to procure an approximate 1 lakh S-gene test kits to ensure that infections from the variant are detected faster.

On Monday, as many as 68 patients with Omicron infection were reported in the state, increasing the tally to 578 in Maharashtra. Of these, 40 are from Mumbai and 14 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. Read more

09:38 (IST)04 Jan 2022
India's Omicron tally

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the Omicron tally on Tuesday reached 1,892, with the highest number of cases in Maharashtra at 568. Delhi reported 382 cases of the new variant, followed by Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).

Of the total number of Omicron cases, 766 have either recovered or been discharged. 

09:37 (IST)04 Jan 2022
India logs 37,379 fresh Covid cases

India recorded 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours. With 11,007 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 1,71,830.

According to the Health Ministry, the active cases account for 0.49% of the total cases. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 3.24%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.05%.

09:18 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. The AAP chief took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that he has mild symptoms and requested people who came in his touch in the last few days to get tested. 

Over the past few weeks, Kejriwal has been on a whirlwind election campaign and has visited Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He was in Dehradun on Monday, addressing an election rally. Read more

09:03 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Explained: The shelf life of Covid-19 vaccines

Anxiety arose after several people pointed out that vaccine batches that were supposed to expire in November were being administered to the younger people on Monday. The government later clarified that the shelf life of these vaccines had been extended from nine months to 12 months in November itself, and therefore there was nothing wrong with these batches.

The Health Ministry said the shelf life of vaccines is extended by the national regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO, based on a comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers. It also pointed out that CDSCO has earlier approved the extension of shelf life of Covishield as well, and nothing special had been done to Covaxin. Read more

Children getting vaccinated against coronavirus in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Manufacturers question ICMR’s 5-day window to license its Omicron kit

A number of domestic In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test kit manufacturers have questioned the short 5-day deadline set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) to commercialise a diagnostic kit it developed for the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Their contention: Since the anticipated Omicron surge will trigger an unprecedented but relatively short-lived demand for targeted test kits, any head start over those who missed the 5-day window will hugely benefit a few who did not.

On December 17, the ICMR invited the EoI by December 22 for “transfer of technology for development and commercialisation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) Real time RT-PCR assay through a novel diagnostic kit” developed at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dibrugarh.

Rising Covid-19 numbers may blunt sharp uptick in services

A five-fold increase in Covid-19 daily count over the last seven days to 33,750 on Monday, and fresh restrictions on movement of people by states, suggest that the services sector will be under pressure and likely flatten if the case count continues to rise in the coming weeks. But this may be short-lived.

According to Google Mobility Index, visits to retail outlets such as restaurants, shopping centres, cinema halls, etc on November 3 — a day before Diwali — were 13 per cent higher compared with a pre-Covid baseline: the highest in all of 2021. Since then, the metric has dropped and stayed close to ‘0’ for the most of December. With new clampdowns, a slide below zero is likely.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.