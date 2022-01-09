scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Covid-19 Omicron India Live: Curfew in several states; third wave to peak mid-Jan in major cities, says expert

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 9 Live Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine, Weekend Curfew rules: Precautionary doses for priority groups to begin January 10.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai |
January 9, 2022 8:47:05 am
Swab testing in progress for Covid-19 at a municipality-run Health Post inside Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Covid-19 Omicron India Live News: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, several states have imposed restrictions on movement during the weekend. States like Delhi and Karnataka are observing a weekend curfew, while Tamil Nadu has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. On Saturday, Maharashtra imposed a night curfew in the state.

An IIT-Kanpur professor and mathematician, Manindra Agrawal, has predicted that in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the sharp rise in Covid cases could be arrested very soon, perhaps by the middle of this month. He also stated that the peak of the ongoing third wave in the country could go as high as 8 lakh cases in a day — almost twice the peak of the second wave.

“The third wave (for the country) is expected to peak somewhere in the beginning of next month or even slightly earlier…By middle of March, the third wave of the pandemic should be more or less over in India,” Agrawal said.

Meanwhile, slot-booking for precautionary doses began Saturday night. On Friday, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the three priority groups of healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population with comorbidities, who are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after getting their second jab, can either book an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre, beginning January 10.

Live Blog

Covid-19 Omicron India Live News: Third wave may peak in Delhi, Mumbai mid-Jan, says Sutra model scientist; Precautionary doses for priority group to begin January 10; Follow latest updates here

A young beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine at a municipal medical facility in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Over 2 crore teens jabbed with first dose

With the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to children in the 15-18 age-group crossing the two-crore mark on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to “maintain momentum” and follow appropriate protocol.

“Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all Covid-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already,” Modi tweeted.

More than two crore children between the ages of 15 and 18 have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine since January 3, when the vaccination drive for this age group was rolled out, a Health Ministry statement said.

Precautionary dose from Jan 10, high turnout for 60+ expected

Even as the union health ministry said bookings for the “precaution dose” will open on Saturday, the slots for Delhi did not become available till late evening. The precaution dose will be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities at existing centres starting Monday, according to a Delhi government official.

“The slots will open up tonight; a separate option called precaution dose will become available on the CoWIN portal along with the option of Dose 1 and Dose 2. Those who received their second dose nine months ago will be able to book these slots. The vaccines will be administered at the existing sites; the capacity of the sites will be increased by 20% for precaution dose,” the official said.

 

