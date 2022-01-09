Covid-19 Omicron India Live: Curfew in several states; third wave to peak mid-Jan in major cities, says expert

Covid-19 Omicron India Live News: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, several states have imposed restrictions on movement during the weekend. States like Delhi and Karnataka are observing a weekend curfew, while Tamil Nadu has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. On Saturday, Maharashtra imposed a night curfew in the state.

An IIT-Kanpur professor and mathematician, Manindra Agrawal, has predicted that in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the sharp rise in Covid cases could be arrested very soon, perhaps by the middle of this month. He also stated that the peak of the ongoing third wave in the country could go as high as 8 lakh cases in a day — almost twice the peak of the second wave.

“The third wave (for the country) is expected to peak somewhere in the beginning of next month or even slightly earlier…By middle of March, the third wave of the pandemic should be more or less over in India,” Agrawal said.

Meanwhile, slot-booking for precautionary doses began Saturday night. On Friday, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the three priority groups of healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60-plus population with comorbidities, who are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after getting their second jab, can either book an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre, beginning January 10.