Thursday, January 06, 2022
Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: India sees single-day spike of 90,928 Covid cases; first Omicron death in country

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 6 Updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Children Dose Today News: The Centre has said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat have emerged as states of concern due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: January 6, 2022 9:28:40 am
Covid centre at Vashi Exhibition Complex on Wednesday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Covid-19 India Live News: India on Thursday reported a single-day spike of 90,928 fresh Covid-19 cases and 325 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.43%. The active caseload in the country reached 2,85,401, while 19,206 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in the country reached 2,630, with Maharashtra topping the count.

India is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, which is believed to be driven by the Omicron variant, the Centre said on Wednesday, while highlighting that the country’s R naught value that indicates the spread of the infection is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

Cities across the country are recording a significant rise in their cases. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded over 15,000 cases — the highest single-day surge witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Covid-19 cases doubled in the national capital on Wednesday, with 10,665 new cases. Pune, too recorded a six-fold jump in the last one week, from 477 on December 30 to 2,813 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first Omicron-related death was recorded in the country with a 74-year-old man with comorbidities succumbed to the virus last week in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Live Blog

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India records first Omicron death; Govt rules out mixing Covid vaccines for precautionary dose; India's R naught value higher than 2nd wave peak; Follow latest updates here

09:23 (IST)06 Jan 2022
India’s first Omicron death is Rajasthan man with comorbidities: Centre

A 74-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week, was Wednesday confirmed as the country’s first Omicron-related death.

The man was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal government hospital on December 15, tested negative for Covid twice, and eventually died on December 31. Doctors in Udaipur said the patient, who was fully vaccinated, had a host of comorbidities.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said Wednesday: “Technically it is an Omicron-related death. He was an elderly person who had diabetes and comorbid conditions.” Read more

Vaccination for kids in progress at a jumbo centre at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai's Sion on Tuesday. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

No mixing, Covid-19 precaution dose to be same jab, says government

The “precautionary” vaccine dose to be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and individuals 60 years and above with comorbidities, will be the same as that of the first two doses, the government clarified on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul said, “Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin. Those who have received the primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield. That’s the way we are proceeding.”

Inoculation of precautionary dose for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will begin on January 10. This dose will be reflected in vaccination certificates.

Survey says 52 per cent UT population not wearing masks

A majority of the population, about 52 percent, were found unmasked in Chandigarh in a mask adherence study carried out by the Digital India foundation. The foundation carried out a survey in several cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Shimla, Pune, Jammu, Hyderabad, etc. The findings stated that 52 per cent of the population that was surveyed was not wearing masks at all, 11.70 per cent was not wearing masks properly that is wearing it partially and only 36.30 per cent were wearing masks. Properly masked, as per the report, referred to those wearing the mask covering both their nose and mouth.

Of the total percentage of people who were found fully masked in Chandigarh, there were only 24.10 per cent who were found fully masked in parks, while 35.59 per cent were found in malls and 56.10 per cent were found in hospital or a medical facility. In the females, there were 49.11 per cent who were not wearing masks while 12.72 per cent were wearing masks partially and 38.17 per cent were those who were wearing masks properly. At the same time, in the males 54.35 per cent were not wearing masks at all, then there were 10.87 per cent who were not wearing masks properly and then 34.78 per cent who were wearing masks. Of this, in the males, 42.7 per cent wore a surgical mask, 31.8 per cent wore a cotton mask and 25.5 per cent wore N95 mask.

