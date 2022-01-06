Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: India sees single-day spike of 90,928 Covid cases; first Omicron death in country

Covid-19 India Live News: India on Thursday reported a single-day spike of 90,928 fresh Covid-19 cases and 325 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.43%. The active caseload in the country reached 2,85,401, while 19,206 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in the country reached 2,630, with Maharashtra topping the count.
India is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, which is believed to be driven by the Omicron variant, the Centre said on Wednesday, while highlighting that the country’s R naught value that indicates the spread of the infection is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.
Cities across the country are recording a significant rise in their cases. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded over 15,000 cases — the highest single-day surge witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Covid-19 cases doubled in the national capital on Wednesday, with 10,665 new cases. Pune, too recorded a six-fold jump in the last one week, from 477 on December 30 to 2,813 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the first Omicron-related death was recorded in the country with a 74-year-old man with comorbidities succumbed to the virus last week in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.
A 74-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, who died last week, was Wednesday confirmed as the country’s first Omicron-related death.
The man was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal government hospital on December 15, tested negative for Covid twice, and eventually died on December 31. Doctors in Udaipur said the patient, who was fully vaccinated, had a host of comorbidities.
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said Wednesday: “Technically it is an Omicron-related death. He was an elderly person who had diabetes and comorbid conditions.” Read more