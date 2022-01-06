Covid-19 Omicron India Live Updates: India sees single-day spike of 90,928 Covid cases; first Omicron death in country

Vaccination for kids in progress at a jumbo centre at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai's Sion on Tuesday. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

No mixing, Covid-19 precaution dose to be same jab, says government

The “precautionary” vaccine dose to be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and individuals 60 years and above with comorbidities, will be the same as that of the first two doses, the government clarified on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul said, “Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin. Those who have received the primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield. That’s the way we are proceeding.”

Inoculation of precautionary dose for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will begin on January 10. This dose will be reflected in vaccination certificates.

Survey says 52 per cent UT population not wearing masks

A majority of the population, about 52 percent, were found unmasked in Chandigarh in a mask adherence study carried out by the Digital India foundation. The foundation carried out a survey in several cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Shimla, Pune, Jammu, Hyderabad, etc. The findings stated that 52 per cent of the population that was surveyed was not wearing masks at all, 11.70 per cent was not wearing masks properly that is wearing it partially and only 36.30 per cent were wearing masks. Properly masked, as per the report, referred to those wearing the mask covering both their nose and mouth.