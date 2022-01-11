Covid-19 Omicron India Live: As cases surge, deaths and hospitalisation remain lower than second wave
Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 11 LIVE Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine: As many as 9.68 lakh people from three priority groups were administered the third dose across the country on the first day of the rollout.
Updated: January 11, 2022 8:31:53 am
Updated: January 11, 2022 8:31:53 am
Beneficiaries take the booster vaccine dose at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
CoronavirusOmicron India Live: Two weeks into the third wave in India, a rise in Covid-linked deaths is becoming visible, however, the rate of increase is nowhere as fast as the surge in infections. While deaths across the country inch towards the three-figure mark, compared to the second wave, deaths as a proportion of the infection numbers are still very low, as of now.
Similarly, data from the national capital shows that, at current levels, the number of hospitalisations logged is far lesser than what was recorded during the peak of the second wave in April last year, according to senior government officials.
Meanwhile, 9.68 lakh people from three priority groups— the elderly with comorbidities, healthcare workers, and frontline workers — were administered the third dose across the country on the first day of the rollout.
Live Blog
Covid-19 Omicron India Live News: Precautionary vaccine jabs rolled out, 9.6 lakh get 3rd dose on Day 1; Delhi shuts down restaurants, takeaway services allowed; Follow latest updates here
Health staff during the observation period after receiving their third dose at the Dayanand Medical College & Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
With shortage of healthcare workers looming as more and more test positive — including at least 750 doctors across six major government hospitals in Delhi — doctors will not be required to quarantine after finishing their duties in Covid-19 wards, as per guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.
As per the new guidelines released on Sunday night, under the head, “Regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in Covid-19 areas”, it is stated that any quarantine or isolation of healthcare workers other than “stipulated above” is not warranted. The doctors say this could lead to cross-transmission of the infection.
“Our hospital was treating only Covid-19 patients during the previous wave. This meant that the entire staff was treating only those who already had the infection. Also, there was a five-seven day gap after Covid-19 duty where the staff remained in isolation, thereby, reducing the risk of transmitting the infection to the others,” said a resident doctor from Lok Nayak hospital on condition of anonymity.
On the first-day of the booster dose drive, a total of 49,307 beneficiaries, including 10,698 in Mumbai, got inoculated across the state out of the 9.3 lakh individuals who are eligible for a booster shot in Maharashtra. Though the response was lukewarm on the first day, officials said they are hopeful that within the next 3-4 days, the footfall of beneficiaries will increase.
Only fully vaccinated beneficiaries who had received their second vaccine dose by April 10, 2021, are eligible to take the booster shot, which the Centre has termed the ‘precautionary dose’. Due to the nine-month criteria, only a tiny fraction of frontline and healthcare workers qualify for the booster shot.
In total, nearly 9.3 lakh people in Maharashtra were eligible to take shots on Monday. Following directives from the Centre, only senior citizens with comorbidities, and not all above 60 years, have been included for the booster.
With its multiple mutations, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 significantly reduces the neutralising ability of antibodies — those induced by vaccines as well as by hybrid immunity, a study has found. This might explain its rapid spread even amid widespread vaccine coverage, suggests the study, conducted by the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI).
The researchers have stressed, however, that reduced neutralisation may not translate into drastic reduction in vaccine effectiveness. Read more