Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: India reports 7,350 new COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded 7,350 COVID-19 cases and 202 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. The cases, though lower than the number recorded on Sunday, come at a time India has recorded 38 cases of the Omicron variant.
The new cases and fatalities have pushed India’s COVID-19 tally of cases to 3,46,97,860 and death toll to 4,75,636. India’s active COVID-19 case count has declined to 91,456.
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case on Sunday, while Maharashtra and Karnataka each recorded one more case of the COVID-19 variant, taking the tally in the country to 38. With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (18), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).
India’s top technical advisory body on Covid-19 vaccination has suggested that the third or the booster dose, when administered, should be of a vaccine based on a platform different from that of the first two doses.
The number of active cases has declined to 91,456, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.
A decline of 825 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 70 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 29 days, according to the ministry.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore.
India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,46,97,860 with 7,350 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 4,75,636 with 202 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 46 days now.