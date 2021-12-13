Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: India reports 7,350 new COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths in 24 hours

Omicron Covid-19 India Latest Update: The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded 7,350 COVID-19 cases and 202 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. The cases, though lower than the number recorded on Sunday, come at a time India has recorded 38 cases of the Omicron variant.

The new cases and fatalities have pushed India’s COVID-19 tally of cases to 3,46,97,860 and death toll to 4,75,636. India’s active COVID-19 case count has declined to 91,456.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case on Sunday, while Maharashtra and Karnataka each recorded one more case of the COVID-19 variant, taking the tally in the country to 38. With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (18), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

India’s top technical advisory body on Covid-19 vaccination has suggested that the third or the booster dose, when administered, should be of a vaccine based on a platform different from that of the first two doses.