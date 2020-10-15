At Covid-19 review meet, PM Modi calls for scaling up of testing, sero-surveys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Chairing a Covid-19 review meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday directed health authorities to scale up Covid-19 testing and sero-surveys and said the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.

He also called for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The prime minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments. He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence-based research and providing a reliable solution in this difficult time,” an official statement said. (Click here to follow Covid-19 LIVE updates here)

At the meeting, also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member (Health), Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists and other officials, Modi called for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the pandemic.

The prime minister also appreciated efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the challenge forced by the pandemic and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

He also took stock of the Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines, including mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

The prime minister also reiterated India’s resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

India detected 67,708 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 pm Thursday, taking its tally to 73,07,098. This includes 8,12,390 patients who are being treated for the disease, 63,83,442 who had recovered and 1,11,266 who succumbed.

There are 81,2390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.

