Covid-19 mock drills to be held in several cities today

Hospitals in several parts of the country will carry out Covid-19 drills on Tuesday in light of the increased caution over the virus globally. The mock drills are intended to check the level of preparedness of the hospitals, in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower.

The drills were triggered by a Central government advisory issued on Monday. It will be overseen in Delhi by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It will take place in government-run facilities like the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital and private hospitals in the city, including Apollo Hospital in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

“We are all set for the drill which will assess our preparedness to deal with any emergency situation related to Covid-19,” LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar told the news agency PTI.

As a norm, the mock drills assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things. As was done during the pandemic, real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said, as per a PTI report.

In Hyderabad, a doctor in a Golconda area hospital told news agency ANI that a major part of the drill is to ensure that the Pressure Swing Absorption plant is up to the mark. “The PSA plant has an atmospheric oxygen compressor, mostly with nitrogen and oxygen. It is supplied to the whole hospital,” Dr. Mohd Mazaullah told ANI.

He said that Telangana CM KCR and the Health Minister had held a zoom meeting, and it was advised that a mock drill be conducted with a focus on oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters and on the availability of necessary medicine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last week announced that India has upped its Covid-related precautions, including random testing of international travellers and advising states to undertake genome testing of positive cases. The Union Health Ministry has also asked the public to use face masks diligently, take booster shots of Covid vaccine, and bring back the use of sanitisers and social distancing. States have been asked to be on alert during the ongoing festive season as well.