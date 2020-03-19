COVID-19 MEASURES AT GOLDEN TEMPLE Temperature guns to screen devotees, no mats in veranda, parikrama

During the screening, not a single devotee was found to be symptomatic. (File) During the screening, not a single devotee was found to be symptomatic. (File)

Apart from screening every devotee with a thermal temperature gun, the Golden Temple on Wednesday removed mats from its veranda. Also, the ‘Sardal’ (where people touch their forehead out of respect) at the entrance of ‘Dashani Deodi’ is being cleaned with sanitisers after every pilgrim touching his forehead there.

Two teams, one of Punjab Health Department and other from Guru Ram Das Medical college Amritsar were placed at the Ghanta Ghar side entrance to the temple and these teams checked the temperature of every visitor, who was made to stand in lines for a check-up. Also, masks were provided to a large number of devotees.

Not only the verandas, but the mat of the parikarama (circumbuation) of the Golden Temple have also been removed.

“We screened all the devotees today and have removed the mats from the verandas along the parikarama because the devotees used to sit or lie down there following the obeisance. And several people can sit or lie on the same mat during the day,” said Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Assistant Secretary, Media, and SGPC spokesperson, adding that “in the absence of mats, we are cleaning the verandas quite often during the day and people too are leaving the premises after paying the obeisance”.

“The place of ‘Sardal’ is being cleaned with the sanitiser every time a devotee is touching his/her forehead before heading to the Golden Temple,” he said. He also informed that inside the temple where people pay obeisance before Guru Granth Sahib, regular cleaning work is going on.

The SGPC is going to place one more health team at the Saraye Gate side from Thursday.

During the screening, not a single devotee was found to be symptomatic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.