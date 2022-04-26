Covid-19: Masks back in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka; Tamil Nadu, Kerala alert

With an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh on Monday issued fresh guidelines, making masks mandatory again at public places.

The states also revoked rules for home quarantine and social distancing, besides prohibiting spitting in public.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashok, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Health Commissioner D Randeep and Technical Advisory Committee members to discuss the preparedness for a possible fourth Covid wave.

Sudhakar said though masks were compulsory, there would be no fine on violating the rule. “On April 27, PM Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs and Health Ministers of all states after which we will have another meeting and further measures will be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a virtual meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin told the district collectors to ensure people wore masks in public places and vaccination coverage was stepped up.

“The government machinery should be prepared to face any kind of situation,” he said, adding that according to experts, a new sub-variant of Omicron was behind the spike.

However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for any concern. “…but we will continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situation,” George added. — With PTI inputs