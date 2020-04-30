Ensure free inter-state movement of trucks, no separate passes required: MHA

Bhalla said this is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Bhalla said this is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

To ensure uninterrupted supply of goods, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday made it clear that no separate passes were required for inter-state movement of trucks during the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown. It said a valid licence of the truck driver was required for ferrying goods between states.

Citing reports of truckers facing difficulties in passing through state borders, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla directed states to allow movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper.

An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or after pick up of goods, he added.

“Accordingly, all states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance,” the MHA order stated.

Bhalla said this was essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had called upon all the states/UTs to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state/UT borders were cleared at the earliest, as smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country was essential.

