COVID-19 lockdown: IAA to roll out campaign against domestic violence

As the entire nation grapples with the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the India chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) is set to roll out a slew of campaigns in order to sensitise citizens about two critical issues—the well-being of senior citizens who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and rise of domestic violence.

“We need to take good care of our senior citizens keeping them safe from Covid-19. At IAA, it has been our constant endeavour to make people aware about their responsibilities towards elders. We have also been concerned by the spike in the level of domestic violence across the country,” said Punit Goenka, President IAA Chapter.

Punit Goenka further said that the initiatives of the association in this realm will be further amplified during such challenging times. “We will be implementing a series of communication campaigns across the nation, sensitising citizens on these critical issues,” he added.

This initiative has received support from notable national newspapers as well as non-government organisations such as Rotary. Industry bodies like Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) and Population First (Laadli) will also play a role in disseminating information and counselling, where necessary.

The campaigns have been executed by an independent creative team driven by Dhananjay Khotpal and Neelam Lakhani.

From March 24 till April 1, 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received, as per the data showed by National Commission for Women (NCW). Of the 257, 69 complaints are related to domestic violence.

India has been under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 250 lives and infected more than 7,500 people.

