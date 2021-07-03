Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, says Bharat Biotech as it concludes phase 3 trials

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Covid-19 India Live Updates: Days after Brazil decided to suspend a $324 million contract for Covaxin amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, the Congress raised several questions over the agreement and demanded that the government order a probe into charges of graft.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2021 8:46:47 am
Mumbai: A health worker inoculates a sex worker with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Wadia hospital in Mumbai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine was found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, the company announced as it concluded phase 3 clinical trials of the jab. The vaccine is also 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed.

The Health Ministry has announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, at any time of the pregnancy. To help pregnant women make an informed decision, the Ministry has released guidelines detailing the risks from Covid-19 infection in pregnancy, the benefits of vaccination, and the likely side effects of vaccination.

Meanwhile, days after Brazil decided to suspend a $324 million contract for Covaxin amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, the Congress on Friday raised several questions over the agreement and demanded that the government order a probe into charges of graft.

In New Delhi, an expert committee is in the final stages of preparing a graded response action plan on Covid-19, which is likely to guide measures ranging from shutdown of markets to increase in ICU beds to tackle a possible surge of infections in the city in the future.

Covaxin 77.8% Effective, says Bharat Biotech as it concludes phase 3 trials

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine was found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, the company announced as it concluded phase 3 clinical trials of the jab. The vaccine is also 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed.


The Health Ministry on Friday said there has been 86% decline in Covid cases in India since the second wave of the virus peaked in the country. Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Under the continued focus of clinical management, the recovery rate, which was at 81.1% on May 3rd, is now at around 97%."

Announcing that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, the ministry said they may register on CoWIN portal or walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get the jab.

The Centre, meanwhile, rushed Covid-19 teams to six  states -- Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur -- that are reporting a high number of coronavirus infections. These teams are designated for the control and containment of the virus.

India recorded 46,617 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country's total to over 3.04 crore. Out of these, active cases declined to over 5.09 lakh while over 2.95 crore people have recovered after testing positive. Kerala continues to be the only state reporting more than 10,000 cases a day. With 853 new deaths, the death toll surpassed 4 lakh. Maharashtra accounts for 1.25 lakh of these, while Karnataka has reported over 35,000. Tamil Nadu has seen more than 32,000 deaths till now.

Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the Delta and other highly prevalent variants. The US based company said its vaccine was 85% effective and could also help prevent hospitalization and fatalities.

In another development, nine European nations are accepting Covishield vaccines for travel to other countries, sources told PTI. Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines, PTI reported quoting its sources. Switzerland is also accepting Covishield as a Schengen state, it reported.

Meanwhile, Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine and that it plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually.

