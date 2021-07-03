Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covaxin 77.8% Effective, says Bharat Biotech as it concludes phase 3 trials

Mumbai: A health worker inoculates a sex worker with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Wadia hospital in Mumbai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine was found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, the company announced as it concluded phase 3 clinical trials of the jab. The vaccine is also 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed.

The Health Ministry has announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, at any time of the pregnancy. To help pregnant women make an informed decision, the Ministry has released guidelines detailing the risks from Covid-19 infection in pregnancy, the benefits of vaccination, and the likely side effects of vaccination.

Meanwhile, days after Brazil decided to suspend a $324 million contract for Covaxin amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, the Congress on Friday raised several questions over the agreement and demanded that the government order a probe into charges of graft.

In New Delhi, an expert committee is in the final stages of preparing a graded response action plan on Covid-19, which is likely to guide measures ranging from shutdown of markets to increase in ICU beds to tackle a possible surge of infections in the city in the future.