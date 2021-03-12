Covid-19 Live Updates: India reports 23,285 fresh cases; Nagpur becomes 1st city to impose 2nd lockdown amid rising cases

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur became the first city in the last months to impose a state of complete lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who received his first dose of the Covid vaccine Thursday, warned that such a step could also be taken in other states. The Nagpur lockdown will last a week, between March 15 and March 21. Some essential activities, including a few industries, are partially exempt.
In New Delhi, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul described Maharashtra as a “significant worry”, and asked other states, especially those that are showing signs of resurgence including Delhi, not to take the virus “for granted”.
Meanwhile, the country’s top drug regulatory body on Thursday revised its permission to Bharat Biotech for use of Covaxin, taking the Covid-19 vaccine out of “clinical trial mode” in the ongoing immunisation programme.
The development, which follows recommendations of an expert panel under the regulator, means Covaxin will now have the same authorisation as Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.
India recorded 23,285 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since December 23. With 14,317 cases, Maharashtra contributed more than 60 per cent of these. Punjab recorded 1,305 cases. Gujarat crossed 700 cases for the first time since January 4. Active cases rise to more than 1.97 lakh. 117 deaths reported on Thursday.
Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said on Thursday. Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.
"Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems..." he said. The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district and Krishna Dutta (65) from Dhupguri. Meanwhile, West Bengal registered three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the toll to 10,286.
All the three deaths -- two from North 24 Parganas and one from Howrah -- were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said. The coronavirus tally rose to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases. The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said. During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added. (PTI)
Several restrictions will come into force in Nanded district of Maharashtra from March 12 with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said. Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect on Thursday.
As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period. Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21, it said. Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to our Covid-19 LIVE blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the pandemic from across the country.