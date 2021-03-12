Covid-19 Live Updates: India reports 23,285 fresh cases; Nagpur becomes 1st city to impose 2nd lockdown amid rising cases

scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Covid-19 India Live Updates: India recorded 23,285 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since December 23. With 14,317 cases, Maharashtra contributed more than 60 per cent of these.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: March 12, 2021 10:09:55 am
COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavirus vaccination The country’s top drug regulatory body on Thursday revised its permission to Bharat Biotech for use of Covaxin, taking the Covid-19 vaccine out of “clinical trial mode” in the ongoing immunisation programme.

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur became the first city in the last months to impose a state of complete lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who received his first dose of the Covid vaccine Thursday, warned that such a step could also be taken in other states. The Nagpur lockdown will last a week, between March 15 and March 21. Some essential activities, including a few industries, are partially exempt.

In New Delhi, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul described Maharashtra as a “significant worry”, and asked other states, especially those that are showing signs of resurgence including Delhi, not to take the virus “for granted”.

Meanwhile, the country’s top drug regulatory body on Thursday revised its permission to Bharat Biotech for use of Covaxin, taking the Covid-19 vaccine out of “clinical trial mode” in the ongoing immunisation programme.

The development, which follows recommendations of an expert panel under the regulator, means Covaxin will now have the same authorisation as Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.

India recorded 23,285 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since December 23. With 14,317 cases, Maharashtra contributed more than 60 per cent of these. Punjab recorded 1,305 cases. Gujarat crossed 700 cases for the first time since January 4. Active cases rise to more than 1.97 lakh. 117 deaths reported on Thursday.

Live Blog

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India reports 23,285 fresh cases; Active cases rise to more than 1.97 lakh. 117 deaths reported on Thursday; Nagpur 1st city to impose 2nd lockdown amid rising cases. Follow latest updates here

10:09 (IST)12 Mar 2021
2 die after receiving Covid-19 jabs in Bengal, probe launched

Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said on Thursday. Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

"Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems..." he said. The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district and Krishna Dutta (65) from Dhupguri. Meanwhile, West Bengal registered three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the toll to 10,286.

All the three deaths -- two from North 24 Parganas and one from Howrah -- were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said. The coronavirus tally rose to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases. The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said. During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added. (PTI)

10:08 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Curbs in Maha's Nanded district from Friday

Several restrictions will come into force in Nanded district of Maharashtra from March 12 with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said. Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period. Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21, it said. Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said. (PTI)

10:05 (IST)12 Mar 2021
Good morning and welcome to our Covid-19 LIVE Blog!

Hello and welcome to our Covid-19 LIVE blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the pandemic from across the country. 

Health workers collect swabs for Covid-19 testing in Thane, Maharashtra. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

On Thursday, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani amended the authorisation initially granted to Bharat Biotech for “restricted use in emergency situation in public interest,” a senior government official told The Indian Express. In doing so, he omitted the condition imposed on January 3 that the vaccine be administered “in clinical trial mode”.

However, keeping in line with recommendations of a subject expert committee on the matter, the DCGI has mandated that Bharat Biotech continue its ongoing late-stage human trials of the vaccine. The company had recruited around 25,800 participants in this trial, of which half were given Covaxin and the rest were administered a placebo.“The phase 3 (trial) will have to continue. Long-term follow up of the safety remains,” the official cited above said.

Following Bharat Biotech’s announcement on March 3 that Covaxin had an interim efficacy of 80.6 per cent, the SEC on Wednesday decided to back the company’s request that the vaccine be taken out of clinical trial mode.

