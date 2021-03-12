Covid-19 Live Updates: India reports 23,285 fresh cases; Nagpur becomes 1st city to impose 2nd lockdown amid rising cases

The country’s top drug regulatory body on Thursday revised its permission to Bharat Biotech for use of Covaxin, taking the Covid-19 vaccine out of “clinical trial mode” in the ongoing immunisation programme.

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur became the first city in the last months to impose a state of complete lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who received his first dose of the Covid vaccine Thursday, warned that such a step could also be taken in other states. The Nagpur lockdown will last a week, between March 15 and March 21. Some essential activities, including a few industries, are partially exempt.

In New Delhi, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul described Maharashtra as a “significant worry”, and asked other states, especially those that are showing signs of resurgence including Delhi, not to take the virus “for granted”.

The development, which follows recommendations of an expert panel under the regulator, means Covaxin will now have the same authorisation as Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.

India recorded 23,285 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest since December 23. With 14,317 cases, Maharashtra contributed more than 60 per cent of these. Punjab recorded 1,305 cases. Gujarat crossed 700 cases for the first time since January 4. Active cases rise to more than 1.97 lakh. 117 deaths reported on Thursday.