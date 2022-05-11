Covid-19 live updates: UP death registrations fell in pandemic year; Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Updated: May 11, 2022 8:11:36 am
Covid-19 Live Updates: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_10_2022_000035A)

Covid-19 live updates: While the trend of increasing registrations of deaths in India continued in 2020 as well, Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, saw a big drop, despite the fact that the total number of deaths would probably have risen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from the Civil Registration System (CRS), Uttar Pradesh registered 8.73 lakh deaths in 2020, down from 9.44 lakh deaths registered in 2019.

Meanwhile, life insurance companies settled 2,27,268 Covid death claims, paying Rs 17,362.48 crore since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, according to data obtained by The Indian Express through a Right to Information (RTI) application. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which accounts for around 66 per cent market share in premium collection, settled 92,536 Covid death claims for Rs 3,177 crore, while 23 private players put together settled 1,34,732 claims, paying Rs 14,185 crore, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) revealed.

In other news, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates tweeted.

 

08:11 (IST)11 May 2022
Bill Gates say he has Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. (PTI)

08:10 (IST)11 May 2022
😷 Welcome to our coronavirus live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Covid-19 live blog! Follow this space for the latest on the pandemic. 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at a railway station in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (PTI)

India numbers up, but UP death registrations fell in pandemic year

While the trend of increasing registrations of deaths in India continued in 2020 as well, Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, saw a big drop, despite the fact that the total number of deaths would probably have risen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Civil Registration System (CRS), Uttar Pradesh registered 8.73 lakh deaths in 2020, down from 9.44 lakh deaths registered in 2019.

Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Delhi also saw a drop in death registrations in 2020 as compared to the previous year. In fact, in percentage terms, Telangana registered a 11 per cent decline as compared to a 7.5 per cent fall in UP.

Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures

With the images from the Covid pandemic, of burning pyres and floating bodies, still fresh in our minds, the current debate on the magnitude of mortality during 2020 and 2021 looks surreal and unsympathetic. There are two extreme positions. One, that the government is showcasing the whole episode as yet another successful management effort by underreporting the number, and the other, that is projecting India to be the biggest contributor to the death pool globally by using fragmented data and macro-level modelling. By deaths per thousand population, India, however, does not figure among the top 100 countries, though the infection fatality rate of 1.2 per cent places it in seventh position globally.

As accurate death statistics by causes is hard to come by — around 70 per cent of deaths take place at homes even in normal times — attempts have been made to estimate the Covid deaths by identifying “excess” deaths over what would have been the number otherwise. There are conceptual issues involved since deaths due to starvation, returnee migrants miseries, those linked to the lockdown, unemployment, and other ailments not receiving medical help due to pressure on the system, are not due to Covid, but are part of excess deaths. Also, the Supreme Court’s decision to consider all deaths within three months of Covid infliction as Covid deaths resulted in a surge in reporting. Similarly, the lives saved due to the lockdown and measures adopted by people to protect themselves from the virus and those who would have died due to other causes had there been no Covid, would have to be taken on the positive side, increasing the discrepancy between Covid and excess death.

