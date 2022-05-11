Covid-19 live updates: UP death registrations fell in pandemic year; Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims

Covid-19 live updates: While the trend of increasing registrations of deaths in India continued in 2020 as well, Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, saw a big drop, despite the fact that the total number of deaths would probably have risen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from the Civil Registration System (CRS), Uttar Pradesh registered 8.73 lakh deaths in 2020, down from 9.44 lakh deaths registered in 2019.
Meanwhile, life insurance companies settled 2,27,268 Covid death claims, paying Rs 17,362.48 crore since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, according to data obtained by The Indian Express through a Right to Information (RTI) application. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which accounts for around 66 per cent market share in premium collection, settled 92,536 Covid death claims for Rs 3,177 crore, while 23 private players put together settled 1,34,732 claims, paying Rs 14,185 crore, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) revealed.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. (PTI)
