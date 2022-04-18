scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,150 new cases in India; daily infections in Delhi breach 500-mark

Coronavirus Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's "negligence."

April 18, 2022 8:46:04 am
The country’s daily positivity rate is 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.27 per cent. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases of Covid-19 currently stand at 11,558 and comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.76 per cent and 954 recoveries were reported on Saturday. The country’s daily positivity rate is 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks. Daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. Amid the uptick in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will take stock of the situation and meet on April 20.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government’s “negligence” and once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given Rs four lakh compensation each.

Covid-19 news: 1,150 new cases, 4 deaths in India; Delhi cases breach 500-mark; Rahul Gandhi claims 40 lakh Indians died in pandemic due to govt. negligence.

India questions WHO’s methodology to calculate Covid-19 mortalities

India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organization’s methodology to estimate Covid-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such a mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.

The Union health ministry issued a statement in response to a New York Times article titled India Is Stalling WHO’s Efforts to Make Global Covid-19 Death Toll Public dated April 16, saying the country has on several occasions shared its concerns with the global health body over the methodology used.

India has been in regular and in-depth technical exchange with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the issue. The analysis, which uses mortality figures directly obtained from Tier I set of countries, uses a mathematical modelling process for Tier II countries (which includes India), the ministry said.

