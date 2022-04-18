Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,150 new cases in India; daily infections in Delhi breach 500-mark

The country’s daily positivity rate is 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.27 per cent. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases of Covid-19 currently stand at 11,558 and comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.76 per cent and 954 recoveries were reported on Saturday. The country’s daily positivity rate is 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks. Daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi breached the 500 mark on Sunday, with the city recording 517 cases in 24 hours. Amid the uptick in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will take stock of the situation and meet on April 20.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government’s “negligence” and once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given Rs four lakh compensation each.