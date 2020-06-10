Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: More influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases surface in Bengaluru as tally crosses 6000-mark

While the fatality rate in Karnataka is 1.14 per cent, the recovery rate has increased to 47.38 per cent as on June 10. (PTI) While the fatality rate in Karnataka is 1.14 per cent, the recovery rate has increased to 47.38 per cent as on June 10. (PTI)

As many as 22 out of 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday were linked to Influenza-like Illness (ILI), according to the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

According to the World Health Organisation, an ILI case is defined as an acute respiratory infection with fever of 38 C° and cough, with onset within the last 10 days.

With 120 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 6041 on Wednesday even as 257 people were discharged. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, as many as 2862 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far.

The Health Department confirmed three more deaths linked to the pandemic in the state, taking the toll to 69. The deceased include two male patients aged 32 and 57 in Bengaluru and another patient aged 58 years in Dharwad.

While the fatality rate in Karnataka is 1.14 per cent, the recovery rate has increased to 47.38 per cent as on June 10.

No masks: BBMP marshals collect Rs 69,400 fine from citizens

As many as 347 violators were fined Rs 200 each on Wednesday in Bengaluru for not wearing a mask. A total of Rs 69,400 was collected as fine on June 10 alone, a BBMP statement read. Maximum violations were recorded in BBMP West (116 cases) and South (115 cases) zones.

All ILI/SARI fatalities will be tested: Karnataka Health Dept

The Karnataka Health Department Wednesday announced continuation of Covid-19 tests on all patients succumbing to influenza-like-Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Swabs will be collected and sent for testing within 6 hours of death. “In case of obtaining a coronavirus positive result, all close contacts of the deceased will be tested as primary contacts,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Karnataka Health Commissioner said.

A government order stating the same was later issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare)

Public health groups demand GST Council to levy Covid-cess on tobacco products

Several experts, including doctors and economists from Bengaluru, have urged the GST Council to consider a special COVID-19 cess on tobacco products to help the government raise additional revenue to fund the stimulus package.

According to the group of experts, a Covid-cess on cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products would generate revenue of Rs 49,740 crore (497.4 billion), which could cover about 29 per cent of the stimulus package.

Further, Dr Vishal Rao, onco-surgeon and member of Karnataka’s Covid Consultative Group, said taxation was the most effective but least utilised tool to reduce tobacco consumption.

“This is a very relevant step in this pandemic, as we know that the coronavirus has worst fatality in patients with comorbidities (non-communicable diseases) which are caused by tobacco,” Dr Rao said.

“A Covid-cess of Re,1 per stick of bidi and significant tax increases on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products would generate additional tax revenue to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore,” Dr Rijo John, an economist and a health policy analyst said.

