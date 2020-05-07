Covid-19: J&K conducts 3,000 tests in a day, records ninth death

A cop speaks to a biker in Kashmir’s Bandipora amid the lockdown. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A cop speaks to a biker in Kashmir’s Bandipora amid the lockdown. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A man in his 30s who had tested COVID-19 positive died in a Srinagar hospital Wednesday night, taking the total number of deaths linked to Jammu and Kashmir to nine. The latest fatality came on a day when J&K conducted over 3,000 tests for COVID-19.

Doctors in Srinagar said the death could have been due to “cytokine storm”. A cytokine storm is an overproduction of chemicals from immune cells that increases the risk of mortality in patients.

According to officials at Srinagar’s SMHS, the deceased was present at a nearby hospital attending to his father admitted at the Gastroenterology Department since April 25.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdary, told The Indian Express: “The deceased was found positive for COVID-19. His body was given to the family and the burial was conducted as per the SOP.”

Doctors said: “The man had bilateral pneumonia. His condition deteriorated rapidly and cytokine storm is the only explanation we can give about it.:

“This is first of its kind case here. May be other hospitals have witnessed it. I have no idea,” Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid told The Indian Express.

While doctors in Srinagar said the man he may have got infected during his stay at the hospital, the health officials said they are investigating his history. “His contacts are being taken into quarantine,” said a health department official.

J-K Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Twitter the UT has crossed 3,000-test barrier. “J&K breaks the 3000 tests a day barrier- 3429 samples tested; 18 positives detected. Total positives now 793- Jammu 68; Kashmir 725. Our positivity rate 2.1%; Mortality rate 1.13%,” Kansal tweeted Thursday.

