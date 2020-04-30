Covid-19: Jammu and Kashmir approves Rs 350 crore relief package

A group stands on the side of a barricaded road along with police officials in North Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A group stands on the side of a barricaded road along with police officials in North Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday announced a Rs 350 crore relief package for over half a dozen categories of people adversely hit by the lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that the package was approved by the Administrative Council at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu on the previous day, UT government’s spokesperson Rohit Kansal Thursday said Rs 46.40 crore had been earmarked under the income support category so as to provide Rs 1,000 each per month to various classes of workers for three months.

The package included Rs 35.2 crore to 1.76 lakh construction workers, Rs 1.8 crore to 5,791 houseboat and shikarawalas registered with the Tourism Department, Rs 8.1 crore to tourist guides, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas numbering nearly 27,000 registered with Mata Vaishnodevi and Amarnath Shrine Boards and Tourism Development authorities.

Apart from this, street vendors, including rehriwalas, phadiwalas and thelawalas, registered with Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations would be paid Rs 1,000 per month for three months. For this, the government earmarked Rs 1.05 crore, he added.

Pointing out that they have already been paid one month’s relief through direct benefit transfer, he said nearly 850 registered active flower growers would also be provided the similar relief package.

Similarly, under the Business Support Category, nearly 30,000 self help groups under UMEED will be paid upfront Rs 25,000 and Rs 75,000 later. Similar relief would also be provided to nearly 10,000 groups of women entrepreneurs, women development groups and aggregators, he said, adding that Rs 1 lakh each to nearly 20,000 self help groups in the handloom and handicraft sectors was provided.

The Administrative Council also extended the date for renewal or extension of registration certificates for licenses, permits and other statutory clearances from March 31 to June 30. Levy of fixed component of power charges has deferred in respect of all the registered commercial establishments across all the sectors till June 30, he added.

The council also approved formation of a committee under the Chairmanship of Commissioner-Secretary, Industries and Commerce for clearance of payments on account of supplies by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by May 15, he added.

