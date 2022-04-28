Coronavirus in India top news: 3,303 new Covid-19 infections, 39 deaths today; active cases at 16,980

India recorded a slight uptick in its coronavirus caseload, recording 3,303 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 4,30,68,799.

There are 16,980 active cases in India, which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 701 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in the last 24 hours.

39 new deaths recorded; case fatality rate at 1.22%

With 39 fatalities on Wednesday, the country’s death toll rose to 5,23,693. The case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,25,28,126, the ministry said, adding that the recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

Covid-19 challenge not over, need to stay alert, PM Modi tells CMs

In a meeting with chief ministers to review the Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday raised a red flag, specifically highlighting the surge being witnessed in European countries triggered by sub-variants of Omicron.

“In some states, Covid-19 cases are once again increasing… it is clear that the challenge of Covid-19 is not fully over. We are seeing in European countries, how Omicron and its sub-variants can lead to a serious situation. In the last few months, in a few countries, due to these sub-variants we have seen many surges,” he said. “Compared to other countries, Indians have kept the situation relatively under control. Despite that, in the last two weeks, the way the cases are surging in a few states, it is a sign that we need to be alert.”

Mask up, follow protocols to stop new Covid-19 wave from entering Maharashtra: CM

Less than a month after the Maharashtra government lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people to once again use face masks while in public places. The CM’s announcement comes at a time when Maharashtra is recording an uptick in cases.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded over 100 new cases for the second consecutive day.