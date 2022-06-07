Coronavirus India Updates: Active cases rise to 26,976; masks mandatory in Bengaluru again; Omicron BA, BA5 detected in TN

India added 3,714 new coronavirus cases to its tally Monday, taking the total to 4,31,85,049, according to Union Health Ministry data. Active cases increased to 26,976, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 1.21 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.97 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,33,365, taking the national recovery rate to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

The case fatality rate is recorded at 1.22 per cent.

Masks made compulsory in in public places in Bengaluru again

With a significant rise in daily Covid cases in Bengaluru, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Monday stated that its marshals will once again enforce the mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

“The marshals will enforce the wearing of masks and also make people aware about it. Wearing masks is compulsory in places like malls and restaurants, railway stations etc. However, there will be no penalties for not wearing masks,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Harish Kumar said.

“Adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is compulsory. Daily testing will also be increased from 16,000 to 20,000. Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed zonal commissioners to submit a report on ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) cases being reported in the hospitals,” Kumar added.

Mumbai: Hospitalisations low, but positivity rate exceeds pre-third wave figures

Even though the severity of Covid-19 cases remains mild and very few cases of hospitalisations are reported, the current test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — over the past week exceeds five times that of December 2021, when Omicron started proliferating in the third wave.

Over the last week, 54,164 tests were conducted in Mumbai and 4,732 people were identified with Covid-19 taking the TPR to 8.7 per cent. By comparison, in the period between December 21-27, 2021, which was the beginning of the third wave, 4,263 individuals tested positive out of the 2,45,538 tests conducted — registering a TPR of 1.7 per cent.

Public health experts believe that due to low testing, many infected patients might be going unreported. Some say since the TPR is high, if the tests were to increase, there could be a sharp rise in cases across the city.

Meanwhile, as the active Covid-19 count in Maharashtra stood at 7,429 on Monday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope advised citizens to wear masks to avoid any possible contraction of infection. A day after recording 1,494 cases on Sunday, the daily caseload dropped to 1,036 on Monday. This has been attributed to the plunge in testing in the weekend from 25,994 to 15,988 in the last 48 hours.

Despite rising cases, schools in Maharashtra to reopen as scheduled with precautions

Even though the state is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, there won’t be any change in the plan of reopening schools after the summer break on June 13, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

The minister said a new set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued to ensure all precautions are taken as students across all standards attend offline classes after a gap of two years. The SOPs will also decide whether the mask mandate should be brought back into the offline mode.

“The school education department has been cautious throughout the pandemic. Whenever schools have opened in the past at places with lower Covid cases, the required SOPs were put in place to ensure all precautions are taken. If required, a new set of SOPs will be declared in the future too,” said Gaikwad, adding that there is no decision on closing schools as yet despite the rise in fresh cases.

Cases of Omicron variants BA.4, BA.5 detected in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that 12 people have been diagnosed with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid-19 strain Omicron in Tamil Nadu. While BA.4 was detected in four samples, BA.5 was detected in eight and all the 12 infected people are doing fine and being monitored, said the minister.

Delhi logs 247 new Covid cases

The national capital on Monday logged 247 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the highest positivity rate since May 12 when 3.47 per cent of those tested turned out positive.

With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,977, while the death toll stood at 26,212. Only 7,128 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Following a Delhi High court order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed all district magistrates to conduct surprise checks and inspections of all labs collecting Covid samples and tests. The authority also ordered that samples should only be collected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited labs, and they should ensure that their own collector or entity is collecting samples.

China’s exports, imports witness recovery as Shanghai emerges from lockdown

In global news, China’s exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in May as factories reopened and supply chain disruptions calmed after Shanghai began to emerge from a lockdown. Imports also likely rose, a poll conducted by news agency Reuters showed.

Oil prices also rose on Tuesday due to an expected demand recovery in China as the world’s second-biggest economy began relaxing tough Covid-19 curbs, and due to doubts that a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply.

Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost US Covid-19 pill manufacturing

Pfizer Inc said it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.

(With PTI inputs)