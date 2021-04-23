Govt considers using IAF to import oxygen containers

“The problem is transporting the oxygen” as it is not produced in requisite quantities closer to the states that need it, the source said.

Amid the severe oxygen shortage in several states, the government is considering using the Air Force to bring in oxygen containers from abroad to speed up its storage and transportation process within the country.

A Defence Ministry source said the “feasibility of using the Air Force” for the task “is being discussed”. The source said that looking at the grim situation in parts of the country, “all options are being considered at the moment”.

“The problem is transporting the oxygen” as it is not produced in requisite quantities closer to the states that need it, the source said. “We don’t have containers,” the official said. “And if oxygen has to be imported, the government is looking at all options on how to do it.”

But an Air Force source said: “We have not got any concrete task.” The IAF source said the IAF is already using its transport fleet for airlifting medical personnel, critical equipment, including oxygen, and medicines across the country.