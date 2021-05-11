Adhir Chowdhury to Speaker, President: Call special session of Parliament

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging them to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

“In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscious to convene a special (Covid crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of number of constituency and each MP represents his/her constituency from respective State has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease lives of suffering people,” he wrote to the President.

When contacted, Chowdhury said, “I am not saying that members should come to attend the Parliament session violating the lockdown. You can do it virtually. Because extraordinary situations warrant extraordinary decisions. Today, the judiciary is active, the executive is active and the legislature is silent. It cannot be like that….how will we, the MPs, play a role in mitigating the crisis…we only have Parliament…that is where we play our role.”