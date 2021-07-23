Covid-19: India reports 35,342 new cases; active cases decline after 2-day rise

India reported 35,342 new Covid-19 cases and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Friday. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to around 3.12 crore (3,12,93,062), while its death toll has increased to over 4.19 lakh (4,19,470).

Of the new cases registered on Thursday, the biggest contributor was once again Kerala, where 12,818 more people tested positive for the illness. Maharashtra contributed 7,302 new cases, the second-highest nationwide.

After a two-day rise, active cases started to decline on Thursday. According to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update, the country has a total of about 4.05 lakh active cases at present. Around 1.29 lakh of these were in Kerala while Maharashtra had over 94,000.

Over 54.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of jabs administered as part of India’s nationwide vaccination drive to 42.34 crore.