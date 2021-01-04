Covid-19 India Live Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to be used as “back-up” in case of unexpected surge

India plans to vaccinate 30 crore priority citizens in first phase.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With two Covid-19 vaccines approved on Sunday, India is set to commence its mass vaccination programme in the “near future” as the centre has told vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin to prepare to ship “a significant amount” of doses to over 30 vaccination hubs.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the first shots would be given in January and the first phase, in which India plans to vaccinate over 30 crore priority citizens — healthcare workers, people with comorbidities & people above the age of 50 — will likely be completed in August.

Bharat Biotect’s Covaxin, currently undergoing its late-stage trials will be used as a “back-up” in case of an unexpected surge due to the new variant when the country needs extra dosages, The Indian Express has learnt. Some independent scientists have questioned DCGI’s approval for a vaccine whose efficacy data from its phase 3 trials is still not known.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed the two vaccine approvals as a”decisive turning point” for India’s vaccine development and expressed gratitude to all frontline workers for their “outstanding” work in fighting against the virus. The World Health Organisation too welcomed India’s decision, saying it will help “intensify” and “strengthen” its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

India recorded 18,177 new Covid cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the total number of infections to over 1.03 crore. Active cases further dropped to 2.47 lakh, while recoveries continued to rise and stand at over 99.27 lakh. A total of 217 deaths were reported on Saturday, the toll currently stands at over 1.49 lakh.