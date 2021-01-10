Covid-19 India Live Updates: India records over 18,000 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

Trial run for Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at Rosa Garden in Thane on Friday. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India recorded 18,645 new Covid cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the total number of infections to over 1 crore and 4.5 lakh. Active cases further dropped to 2.33 lakh, while recoveries continued to rise and stand at 1,00,75,950. A total of 201 deaths were reported on Saturday, the toll currently stands at over 1.51 lakh. Kerala reported 5,528 new cases, while Maharashtra had 3,581 on Saturday.

India is set to commence its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, the central government announced in a press release on Saturday. In its first phase, priority will be given to about 3 crore frontline workers, followed by around 27 crore people above the age of 50 and others with co-morbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this as a “landmark step” in India’s fight against the virus. Before this, India conducted two dummy vaccination drives to understand the best way to administer vaccines and detect any logistical loopholes in their distribution.

The number of Indians infected with the new UK variant of the coronavirus went up to 90 on Saturday. All the persons have been kept in single-room isolation in healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the Union Health Ministry said. Comprehensive contract tracing and genome sequencing on other samples is being conducted.