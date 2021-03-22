Covid-19 India Live Updates: Maharashtra records 30,535 new cases, a record high since March 2020

The total case count in the state has now reached 24,79,682, and with 99 deaths recorded yesterday, the death count stands at 53,399. (Express Photo by Pawan)

Coronavirus Live India Updates: On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 30,535 fresh cases, making it the highest daily count since March last year. The total case count in the state has now reached 24,79,682, and with 99 deaths recorded yesterday, the death count stands at 53,399. Mumbai alone saw 3,775 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since March last year. The city now has total 3.62 lakh cases, of which 23,448 are active.

An alert has also been sounded in Delhi, where the covid cases have been on a rise since last week. Health experts say that the recent surge is in accordance with the sudden spike seen in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab and fear that the next wave is around. For the second day in a row, Delhi saw 800 new cases on Sunday.

With the recent spike of cases in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from tomorrow. From March 25, negative COVID-19 reports will be mandatory for people entering the state. Rajasthan government officials said that the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am, starting from Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19, a press release announced on Sunday. Birla has been admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre in the national capital, where he is getting treated since March 20. Birla’s condition is stable and his parameters are normal, the press release by AIIMS informed.