Monday, March 22, 2021
Covid-19 India Live Updates: Maharashtra records 30,535 new cases, a record high since March 2020

Coronavirus Live India Updates: With the fresh cases recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state has outnumbered its highest count that was recorded in March last year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 9:17:14 am
Covid-19 live updates indiaThe total case count in the state has now reached 24,79,682, and with 99 deaths recorded yesterday, the death count stands at 53,399. (Express Photo by Pawan)

Coronavirus Live India Updates: On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 30,535 fresh cases, making it the highest daily count since March last year. The total case count in the state has now reached 24,79,682, and with 99 deaths recorded yesterday, the death count stands at 53,399. Mumbai alone saw 3,775 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since March last year. The city now has total 3.62 lakh cases, of which 23,448 are active.

An alert has also been sounded in Delhi, where the covid cases have been on a rise since last week. Health experts say that the recent surge is in accordance with the sudden spike seen in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab and fear that the next wave is around. For the second day in a row, Delhi saw 800 new cases on Sunday.

With the recent spike of cases in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from tomorrow. From March 25, negative COVID-19 reports will be mandatory for people entering the state. Rajasthan government officials said that the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am, starting from Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19, a press release announced on Sunday. Birla has been admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre in the national capital, where he is getting treated since March 20. Birla’s condition is stable and his parameters are normal, the press release by AIIMS informed.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Maharashtra sees 30,535 cases, highest since last March; Experts flag next Covid wave in Delhi; Over 40,000 cases reported in India. Follow this space to track the latest developments on Covid-19

India recorded 43,846 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total tally to over 1.15 crore cases. This is the highest single day spike since November 25. Out of this, over 3.09 lakh cases are active while 1.11 crore people have recovered. Maharashtra reported 27,126 new cases, while Punjab had 2,578 on Sunday.

The Centre has asked Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture another 100 million doses of the Covishield vaccine for it as it plans to ramp up vaccination across the country.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar Sunday said the second wave of coronavirus had begun, seeking people’s cooperation to contain the spread of the virus. “We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us,” Sudhakar said.

