Covid-19 India Live Updates: Over 14,000 new cases; no lockdown in Mumbai for now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: New Covid-19 cases saw an uptick for the fourth consecutive day as India recorded 14,264 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday. With this, the country’s total stands at over 1.09 crore along with 1.56 lakh fatalities. Ninety deaths were reported on Saturday.

Five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh — have been witnessing an upsurge in daily cases amid rising fears of the spread of new variants from South Africa and Brazil, whose first cases were reported on February 16.

Maharashtra has re-imposed strict restrictions in five of its districts — Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana and Washim — with a “partial lockdown” in two of them. Mumbai, on the other hand, will not undergo another lockdown and will instead focus on increasing testing and strict implementation of face masks, officials from BMC said on Saturday.

On the vaccine front, 1.08 crore citizens have been injected across the nation with 1.86 lakh doses given on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with adherence to Covid-19 norms, elections to 6 municipal corporations are underway in Gujarat, where people started queuing outside polling booths with masks this morning.