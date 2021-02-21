scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Covid-19 India Live Updates: Over 14,000 new cases; no lockdown in Mumbai for now

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- have been witnessing an upsurge in daily cases amid rising fears of the spread of new variants from South Africa and Brazil, whose first cases were reported on February 16.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2021 11:41:17 am
Ninety deaths were reported on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: New Covid-19 cases saw an uptick for the fourth consecutive day as India recorded 14,264 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday. With this, the country’s total stands at over 1.09 crore along with 1.56 lakh fatalities. Ninety deaths were reported on Saturday.

Five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh — have been witnessing an upsurge in daily cases amid rising fears of the spread of new variants from South Africa and Brazil, whose first cases were reported on February 16.

Maharashtra has re-imposed strict restrictions in five of its districts — Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana and Washim — with a “partial lockdown” in two of them. Mumbai, on the other hand, will not undergo another lockdown and will instead focus on increasing testing and strict implementation of face masks, officials from BMC said on Saturday.

On the vaccine front, 1.08 crore citizens have been injected across the nation with 1.86 lakh doses given on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with adherence to Covid-19 norms, elections to 6 municipal corporations are underway in Gujarat, where people started queuing outside polling booths with masks this morning.

Live Blog

Maharashtra reimposed Covid-19 restrictions in 5 districts; India's tally at over 1.09 crore, 1.56 lakh fatalities; 1.08 crore citizens vaccinated till now. Follow this space for latest updates.

A special squad of the BMC fine people who without masks inside Railway Compartments at CSMT station, Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

 

No lockdown plan in Mumbai for now; testing, masks focus: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no plans for a lockdown in Mumbai for now and will instead focus on two interventions—increased testing and treatment, and strict implementation of face masks in public places—a top official said Saturday.

Mumbai recorded 897 new Covid cases on Saturday taking total count to 20.93 lakh. Fatality due to Covid-19, however, remained constant at 3 on Saturday. Deaths may rise in the coming days given the spike in cases, say doctors.

Covid effect: Underfed animals, dip in herd size fuel surge in milk price

Milk prices generally rise during summers, when buffaloes and cows produce less, and ease during the winter-spring months, when they calve and reach peak lactation.

This natural cycle has, however, reversed in 2020-21. Sanjay Belhe is today receiving Rs 26 per litre for cow milk with 3.5% fat and 8.5% SNF (solids-not-fat) content that he is supplying to the Shree Warana cooperative dairy in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. In April-May last year, the dairy was paying him Rs 18/litre for the same milk.

