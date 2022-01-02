Covid-19 India Live Updates: Govt asks state to ramp up efforts to tackle Covid surge; Omicron cases cross 1,400

Vaccine Centre at a Govt Dispensary in New Delhi, Saturday, 01 Jan 2022 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Covid: Registration for kids 15-18 begins for their first shot from tomorrow; 10-crore target population

As the active Covid case load nationwide crossed 1 lakh Saturday, the registration for vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years, a crucial milestone in expanding immunity beyond adults, got under way.

Data on the Cowin dashboard showed 3,15,416 registrations for this age group until 11.30 pm Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to parents to register their eligible children. “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe,” he tweeted.

This began a week after the Prime Minister’s announcement that Covid-19 vaccination will start January 3 for children.

Covid should be a manageable disease like common cold, says Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid Task Force, has been honoured with the ‘IMA Special Award’ for the year 2020-2021.

“We are in the third wave now and we have to come out of this with responsible behaviour. Our biggest challenge today is that though the cases are mild, most people are asymptomatic. If you look at Mumbai, it has 5,712 cases which are asymptomatic, out of the 6,347, and the number of people who are hospitalised is only 389. So the bed which are occupied is only 9% and there has been only one death,” he said.

“So, basically Covid has to become a manageable disease and we have to get out of this in a better way. We should not get overwhelmed by the third wave. That is our biggest target and for that we need to focus on home-based care than institutional care,” he added.