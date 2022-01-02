scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Covid-19 India Live Updates: Govt asks state to ramp up efforts to tackle Covid surge; Omicron cases cross 1,400

😷 Covid-19 Omicron India News Live: Covid vaccination for children is set to begin Monday, January 3.

Express Web Desk
Updated: January 2, 2022 9:22:51 am
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample outside Sarojani Nagar Metro Station at Sarojani Nagar market in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Covid-19 India Live News: As India on Saturday reported a single-day spike of 22,000 Covid-19 cases — the highest since October 6 — the Centre asked states to ramp up efforts to tackle a possible Covid-19 surge. In a letter to the states, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states and UTs to initiate the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and to constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.

On Saturday, 161 new Omicron cases were detected in India, taking the country’s tally up to 1,431.

Major cities across the country have witnessed a surge in their Covid count. Delhi saw 2,716 fresh cases Saturday, the highest number of single-day cases recorded since May 21 in the city. In Mumbai, 6,180 new Covid-19 cases were recorded with its positivity rate nearing 13 per cent. Karnataka, too, breached the thousand-mark in a single-day spike in cases as the state Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh Covid cases of which, Bengaluru Urban reported 810 cases.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccination for children is set to begin Monday, January 3. Data on the Cowin dashboard showed 3,15,416 registrations for 15-18-year-olds until 11.30 pm Saturday, after registrations began for the age group.

Omicron tally in India reaches 1,431; Covid vaccination for children to begin January 3; Follow this space for the latest Covid-19 updates.

09:22 (IST)02 Jan 2022
Delhi: 159 government sites to vaccinate 15-18 year olds, camps at private schools next

The Delhi government will roll out the Covid vaccination drive for children between the ages of 15 and 18 years from 159 sites in government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools starting Monday. The drive will be expanded Tuesday in a “camp mode” at private schools if more than 500 children are ready to get the shot.

Almost all the sites that will start immunising children on Monday are existing locations where Covaxin is administered. This is in addition to paid centres at private hospitals. Read more

Vaccine Centre at a Govt Dispensary in New Delhi, Saturday, 01 Jan 2022 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Covid: Registration for kids 15-18 begins for their first shot from tomorrow; 10-crore target population

As the active Covid case load nationwide crossed 1 lakh Saturday, the registration for vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years, a crucial milestone in expanding immunity beyond adults, got under way.

Data on the Cowin dashboard showed 3,15,416 registrations for this age group until 11.30 pm Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to parents to register their eligible children. “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe,” he tweeted.

This began a week after the Prime Minister’s announcement that Covid-19 vaccination will start January 3 for children.

Covid should be a manageable disease like common cold, says Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid Task Force, has been honoured with the ‘IMA Special Award’ for the year 2020-2021.

“We are in the third wave now and we have to come out of this with responsible behaviour. Our biggest challenge today is that though the cases are mild, most people are asymptomatic. If you look at Mumbai, it has 5,712 cases which are asymptomatic, out of the 6,347, and the number of people who are hospitalised is only 389. So the bed which are occupied is only 9% and there has been only one death,” he said.

“So, basically Covid has to become a manageable disease and we have to get out of this in a better way. We should not get overwhelmed by the third wave. That is our biggest target and for that we need to focus on home-based care than institutional care,” he added.

