Covid-19 India Live Updates: Govt asks state to ramp up efforts to tackle Covid surge; Omicron cases cross 1,400

Covid-19 India Live News: As India on Saturday reported a single-day spike of 22,000 Covid-19 cases — the highest since October 6 — the Centre asked states to ramp up efforts to tackle a possible Covid-19 surge. In a letter to the states, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states and UTs to initiate the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and to constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.
On Saturday, 161 new Omicron cases were detected in India, taking the country’s tally up to 1,431.
Major cities across the country have witnessed a surge in their Covid count. Delhi saw 2,716 fresh cases Saturday, the highest number of single-day cases recorded since May 21 in the city. In Mumbai, 6,180 new Covid-19 cases were recorded with its positivity rate nearing 13 per cent. Karnataka, too, breached the thousand-mark in a single-day spike in cases as the state Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh Covid cases of which, Bengaluru Urban reported 810 cases.
Meanwhile, Covid vaccination for children is set to begin Monday, January 3. Data on the Cowin dashboard showed 3,15,416 registrations for 15-18-year-olds until 11.30 pm Saturday, after registrations began for the age group.
The Delhi government will roll out the Covid vaccination drive for children between the ages of 15 and 18 years from 159 sites in government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools starting Monday. The drive will be expanded Tuesday in a “camp mode” at private schools if more than 500 children are ready to get the shot.
Almost all the sites that will start immunising children on Monday are existing locations where Covaxin is administered. This is in addition to paid centres at private hospitals. Read more