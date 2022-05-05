Covid-19: India reports 3,275 fresh cases, 55 deaths, active cases at 19,719

India witnessed a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 3,275 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 55 new deaths, the death toll rose to 5,23,975. Meanwhile, the active caseload now stands at 19,719.

Mumbai: Dharavi reports first Covid-19 case since March 17

Mumbai’s slum colony Dharavi reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official told PTI.

The official said the slum-dominated area, once a coronavirus hotspot, has witnessed the first coronavirus infection since March 17.

With this, Dharavi’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419, according to the BMC official.

Separate registration counters for suspected Covid patients at health facilities: NDMC

Amid a spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, north corporation has taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of infection, including setting up separate registration counters for suspected coronavirus patients at its health facilities, PTI reported.

In a statement, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also said it is “all set to provide one month’s advance medicines to patients suffering from chronic diseases”.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the corporation has stepped up its preparedness to control the spread of the virus.