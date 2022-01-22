Covid India highlights, January 22: 3.37 lakh new cases; Omicron tally crosses 10,000

India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) fresh Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, a slight dip in daily cases from yesterday. The country’s total caseload rose to more than 3.89 crore (3,89,03,731), which now includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases rose to over 21.13 lakh (21,13,365), the highest in 237 days, while the death toll climbed to about 4.88 lakh (4,88,884) with 488 new fatalities. While fresh cases dropped slightly, there has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

Covid vaccination, including booster shots, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery

Individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 should receive their coronavirus vaccination, including their precautionary doses, three months after recovery, the Centre advised on Friday.

“Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery,” Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel wrote in a letter addressed to all states and UTs, news agency PTI reported.

The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, he said.

Former PM HD Devegowda tests positive for Covid-19

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced on Saturday. “He has no symptoms and his health is stable,” a statement read.

Over 161 crore jabs administered so far, 74 lakh precaution doses given, says govt

More than 161.05 crore vaccines have been administered as part of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, the Centre said on Friday. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

So far, at least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered, PTI reported.