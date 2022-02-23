Covid-19: India records 15,102 new cases, 278 deaths

India witnessed a slight increase in fresh coronavirus cases and deaths, recording 15,102 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate presently stands at 1.28 per cent, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 31,377 Covid patients recovering from the disease since yesterday, the country’s active caseload is now at 1,64,522, while the recovery rate stands at 98.42 per cent. Active cases currently comprise 0.38 per cent of the total caseload.

As many as 176.19 crore vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Election Commission lifts curbs on rallies and roadshows as Covid ebbs

The Election Commission on Tuesday lifted its restrictions on rallies and roadshows that were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. The poll body had allowed 50 per cent attendance in a series of relaxations announced earlier this month.

“Today, the Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of Covid-19 in the country and specially in the poll-bound states. As per the updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the Covid-19 cases have already declined significantly (3.47 lakh on 21 January, 2022 to just about 13.400 as on Tuesday) and come to a minimal level in the country,” the EC said in a statement.

India-US partnership critical to vaccinating world against Covid-19: Envoy Sandhu

The partnership between India and the US in the healthcare sector is critical to vaccinating the world against the coronavirus, India’s Ambassador here Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

Observing that vaccinating the world must be the priority strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, Sandhu on Tuesday said the world’s map of vaccinations presents a story of disparities with the under-developed countries, including those in Africa, lagging at 10 per cent or below.

Sandhu was speaking at a virtual roundtable on Vaccine for All during which eminent participants including Bill Gates discussed how safe, affordable and reliable vaccines can be delivered to all. (PTI)

Delhi logs 498 Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate below 1% for 2nd day

Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

The national capital’s case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.

Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28. (PTI)