Covid-19 in Nagpur: 62 deaths and over 4,000 new cases in 1 day

The Covid-19 situation in Nagpur district appears to be worsening with the district recording 62 deaths and 4,110 new patients on Sunday. The city’s highest death tally (64) was in September last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first wave, most of the deaths occurred in the municipal area with rural parts relatively unaffected. But this time, deaths have been occurring equally in rural parts of the district. On Sunday, 29 deaths each were reported from rural and municipal areas. Four deaths were of patients from outside the district.

Overall, Vidarbha recorded 94 deaths. In Yavatmal, eight patients succumbed to the infection while Buldana and Wardha had six deaths each. Washim and Chandrapur (three each), Gadchiroli and Akola (two each) and Bhandara and Amravati (one each) were the other affected districts. There was no Covid-19 death in Gondia on the day.

Buldana continues to have high number of new cases at 1,022 on Sunday. Bhandara is emerging as the new hotspot with 844 new cases on Sunday.

Overall, Nagpur division comprising Nagpur, Bhandara, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts contributed higher number of new cases, 6,063 out of 8,313 new cases, on Sunday. So, Amravati division, which was way ahead of Nagpur division, is now improving its record over the past few days.

The region had 72,078 active cases on Sunday of which 41,371 are in Nagpur district alone. The region has also substantially scaled up the number of Covid tests. The 11 districts together had 51,249 tests with Nagpur leading with 18,135 cases.

The region’s recovery rate stands at 83.9 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.81 per cent

.

Nagpur division has performed impressively on the vaccination front, inoculating 39,006 on Sunday. The number was even higher on Saturday with the division inoculating 65,475 of which 41,763 were in Nagpur district alone. While the percentage achievement was 112 on Saturday, it was 75 on Sunday. The corresponding figures for the state were approximately 91 and 65 respectively.