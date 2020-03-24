COVID-19: Haryana appoints recently selected 447 doctors, will step up testing facilities

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora. (PTI Photo) The decisions were taken at a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora. (PTI Photo)

In an effort to contain COVID-19, Haryana government Tuesday decided to immediately appoint 447 recently selected doctors as medical officers besides creating a revolving fund of Rs 100 each for the departments at the forefront of the battle against the infection.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

“It was decided that the appointment letters will be issued in relaxation of the conditions of character verification and medical examinations in a bid to fill up all vacant posts at once,” Arora said.

The state government last month had announced to recruit 321 doctors on adhoc basis, in addition to the 447 on regular basis, to meet the shortage of doctors. The process of recruiting doctors on adhoc basis is yet to be completed.

The government also decided to notify at least four hospitals for the treatment of the patients apart from allowing private laboratories at four places to conduct tests. The cost of tests referred to the private laboratories will be borne by the state government. The private testing labs will be mandated to inform the Health Department regarding reports of all cases, including the cases not referred by it.

“A decision was also taken in the meeting that the existing government testing facilities shall be augmented and efforts made to create new testing facilities. Apart from this, N-95 mask supply would be expedited,” Arora added.

Haryana government also decided that essential medicines, especially Hydrochloroquine and choloroquine, supply would be ensured in sufficient quantity. “Besides, private ambulances would be requisitioned on need basis by the Deputy Commissioners concerned. However, it would be ensured that the critical cases including delivery cases are prioritized as per the existing practice,” a government spokesperson said.

Apart from this, all Deputy Commissioners shall take decision locally to issue passes for movement of personnel and vehicles as per need. “With regard to Chandigarh and Panchkula offices, home department would be Nodal for coordinating with Chandigarh UT administration to facilitate issuance of passes and transit of essential services, officials and staff,” the spokesperson added.

The DCs will requisition at least five buses and trucks for maintaining and transporting essential personnel and commodities. It will also be ensured that private retail vendors do not charge exorbitant prices for essential items like vegetables and fruits.

The Home Department will ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the police personnel so that the supply of essential commodities or services remains uninterrupted. They will also make sure that the transit of essential goods and personnel to neighbouring states like Himachal, Punjab is not hindered.

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered a lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31 but later decided to extend the measures to the entire state.

